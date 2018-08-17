Dolphins vs Panthers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers continue preseason play on Friday night with a matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Game Preview

Miami is heading into tonight’s game with a completely different game plan than last week. According to the Sun Sentinel, defensive coordinator Matt Burke made drastic changes to the team’s starting defense after they lost 26-24 to Tampa Bay.

“We didn’t execute that part of it,” Burke said. “That was the most disappointing (aspect of the game).” He added that their new defense will narrow the focus to “intensity.”

“We can coach technique, we can coach scheme, we can game plan better for a scheme that we’re going to see,” Burke continued. “But to not just come out and line up, run hit and play with some passion and aggression and those sort of things, that was the most disappointing to me.”

“Speed” is the name of the game for Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. Charlotte Observer reports that he and offensive coordinator Norv Turner want to be efficient, and have made conscious decision to increase the speed of their play on the field.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we want to play fast,” echoed running back Christian McCaffrey. “With that, everybody has a job to do. If they do it well, then we’re going to be pretty good. There’s not a secret formula, some kind of secret message that [Turner] is sharing with us. It’s just going out there, playing football, and trying to score on every single play.”

In addition to their game plan, the Panthers are still looking to nail down the backup quarterback position behind Cam Newton. Taylor Heinicke performed well against Buffalo last week, but Garrett Gilbert also makes a strong case. Observer journalist Jourdan Rodrigue noted that while Heinicke had the better game, Gilbert has been more consistent during practice, and a stronger arm. After Newton gets his time with the starters, this should be an interesting battle to watch play out.