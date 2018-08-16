Eagles vs Patriots Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Gillette Stadium is home to a Super Bowl rematch–sort of–on Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots meet for a Week 2 preseason matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Boston, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is your best option. For fans in Philadelphia, where the game is on NBC, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV would both work.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

Plenty of eyes will be on this game, as it will the first time the Eagles and the Patriots have played one another since Super Bowl LII, when the former proved victorious. Given the attention that it’ll receive, the quarterbacks for both squads, Nick Foles and Tom Brady, are expected to see plenty of action.

As with the Super Bowl, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is not expected to play. He’s still recovering from a torn ACL, though its likely that he’ll begin to take 11-on-11 drills as soon as next week. Foles has also dealt with health problems, according to Fox Sports, as he sat out the Eagles preseason opener due to muscle spasms in his neck and shoulder area.

Brady, who missed the preseason opener with a sore back, has increased his training camp workload over the last week, and its likely that we’ll see him play the bulk of the game on Thursday so that he can build chemistry with his receivers.

“We’ve got a big one against the Eagles and we know the challenge they present,” Brady told Fox Sports. “So, (we’re) trying to put a lot into it and see if we can obviously get a lot out of it. You know, it’s a big test. They’re a good team and we’re going to have to play well.”

It’s less clear whether Jason McCourty, the ten-year veteran and first year Patriot, will be able to net some playing time. According to the Boston Globe, McCourty has seemed like the “odd man out” during portions of training camp, and he was benched during the team’s preseason opener against the Redskins.

There is also speculation that Isaiah Wynn will make his preseason debut. The team’s top pick sat out the Redskins game, but he’s recently put in work at right tackle, after spending most of training camp at left tackle behind starter Trent Brown.

“It’s just everything is flipped around,’’ he told the Boston Globe. “If you’re righthanded, try writing with your left, you know?” When asked whether he could make the switch, however, Wynn was confident. “I always want to step up to the plate,’’ he said.