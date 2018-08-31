Raiders 53-man Roster Cuts: Running List of Players Released

The Oakland Raiders have multiple tough calls to make ahead of their preparation for the 2018 NFL regular season. With Week 1’s Monday Night Football Matchup right around the corner, Jon Gruden and company have begun their final 53-man roster cuts.

It was an up-and-down preseason for the Raiders and one which featured a plethora of trades and free-agent moves. Now, the coaching staff has to put their heads together and come up with the best group to roll out against the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ll update this story as roster cuts come in, while also providing some background on each player who gets released.

Cornerback Jarell Carter (Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of coaching Jon Gruden didn't miss: He has begun notifying Raiders players they've been released. CB Jarell Carter among first to be waived, source said. Cutdown from 90 to 53 players is underway. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Carter was signed just days ago, and it was expected he’d only play in the final preseason game. That proved to be the case, as the former Trinity International University cornerback was released Friday. He did manage to total six tackles and one pass defensed in his lone preseason game.

Safety Quincy Mauger (Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders have notified S Quincy Mauger he has been waived, source said. Team must reduce roster from 90 to 53 players by Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Mauger was signed in early August after spending the last offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. A knee injury cut his 2017 season short, and the Raiders gave him a chance over the final preseason games. Mauger had four combined tackles over two games for the Raiders.

Wide receiver Isaac Whitney (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders have notified WR Isaac Whitney he's been waived, source says. Joined team in 2017 as undrafted rookie. Was promoted to 53-man roster late in year. Took 32 snaps between offense and special teams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Isaac Whitney signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He spent the bulk of 2017 on the practice squad and was unable to grab a roster spot this year. The former USC receiver caught just two passes for 15 yards this preseason.

Cornerback Raysean Pringle (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders have waived CB Raysean Pringle, source said. Bay Area native joined team during training camp. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Pringle flipped to the defensive side of the ball after playing offense throughout college. He was on the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads last season. He totaled three combined tackles and two passes defensed this preseason.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle)

Raiders cut Pharoah Brown, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2018

Brown spent 2017 on the Raiders’ practice squad. While the expectation has been all along that Gruden and company would keep Jared Cook, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier, it now leaves Paul Butler and Marcus Baugh as candidates for the practice squad.

Guard/Center Cameron Hunt (SB Nation’s Levi Damien)

#Raiders have waived G/C Cameron Hunt per source. He is being considered for a practice squad spot. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 31, 2018

Cameron Hunt had a solid preseason and drew praise from the coaching staff. It’s good to hear he’s in consideration for a practice squad spot. Based on the importance Gruden and the coaching staff put on the offensive line, it wouldn’t be surprising if he winds up landing there.

Center James Stone