Texans vs Rams Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

There is a tremendous amount of hype surrounding the Houston Texans right now, and it all has to do with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the anticipation for his sophomore season.

Despite coming off a torn ACL, most are still sky high on the 2017 first-round pick; the Texans are taking that optimism and some other injury good news and fortune into Southern California as they play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Los Angeles, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Houston, where the game is on ABC, Hulu with Live TV is the way to go. And if San Antonio or San Diego, where the game is on NBC and Fox, respectively, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV would work.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

Watson, who by all accounts is on schedule and has thrown passes during this preseason, is expected back for season opener with a chip on his shoulder and legitimate claim at some dark horse Most Valuable Player consideration (obviously pending his health).

The @HoustonTexans could be a dark horse playoff contender, especially if Deshaun Watson mimics Carson Wentz's sophomore season, writes @CharlesRobinson.

The Texans’ defense continues to get nothing but good news as September approaches.

On Tuesday, it was reported that 2016 All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is expected to be ready to play Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Mercilus, who missed most of the 2017 season with a torn pectoral muscle, is a key foundational player and a primary edge rusher for Houston.

Houston adds Mercilus to the equation after getting nothing but good news all throughout training camp from All-Pro teammate J.J. Watt. With a healthy Jadeveon Clowney in the fold, the Texans’ front seven should be monumentally better, and healthier, to start the season than they were at any point just a year ago.

The Rams’ major headline has yet to change this summer.

Aaron Donald still doesn’t have a new contract, and it’s growing increasingly likely Donald and the Rams will not have negotiated a new deal for the start of the regular season.

General manager Les Snead was smart to acquire Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Ndamukong Suh to improve Los Angeles’ defense, knowing full well a situation involving Donald could linger into the beginning of September. Snead, however, probably never expected the two sides to remain as far apart on a new contract as they are now.

What started as hardball has turned into hard times in LA.