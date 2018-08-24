Broncos vs Redskins Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins continue preseason play on Friday night with a matchup at FedEx Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel if it’s included in your market.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

It’s unclear whether Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will play against the Redskins tonight. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was noncommittal when asked about the chances of seeing Lynch take the field. “We’ll see,” Joseph he told Broncos Wire. “Obviously, Case goes up first and Chad is going to be second, and we’ll see what’s left for Paxton. Every man dressed has a chance to play. That’s how we’re going to proceed right now with the quarterbacks.”

This means that we’ll likely see Case Keenum play an entire half against the Redskins, with Chad Kelly possibly taking over for the second-team offense. That said, Joseph is also wary of the challenge that Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will pose tonight.

“He’s a guy that doesn’t turn the ball over,” he told Redskins Wire. “He’s very efficient, he doesn’t waste plays, so if there’s a play to be made, he’s going to make it. We have to be really sharp with Alex, because he’s a guy with a huge football IQ also. He’s going to put them in good plays. We have to be really sound playing against a guy like that.”

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is similarly confident in Smith’s abilities. “It’s been positive. There’s been nothing negative, obviously, so he’s just a quality teammate,” he told Hog Heaven. “He’s a veteran guy that brings veteran leadership naturally that comes natural to him. It’s nothing that is forced by him. The players all respond to him.”

“He communicates well with the rookie free agents equally as well as he does with the veteran players on this football team,” Gruden added. “So, a very [good] guy, easy to like, very well likable guy, easy to like, easy to play with and a very good, obviously, leader and teammate.”