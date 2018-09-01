Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Generating Trade Interest?

The Baltimore Ravens’ addition of quarterback Robert Griffin III this offseason drew some attention but was largely overshadowed by the team’s first-round pick. After the Ravens traded back into the first round to select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the excitement was focused on how the rookie would look this preseason.

But after the team’s five preseason games (including the Hall of Fame game), it’s been Griffin who’s shined. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 27-of-41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 52 yards.

Even with Griffin’s solid showing, though, it remains unlikely he makes the Ravens’ final roster. Fortunately, it seems there are talks of a potential trade beginning to brew for the 28-year-old, as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed.

I was skeptical about RGIII having a trade market… but teams are doing their research on him as we speak. His tape is good enough in the preseason to warrant interest. We may not have seen the last of him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2018

Obviously, there’s nothing set in stone yet, but it’s good to hear that teams have taken notice. Griffin had a superb start to his professional career, as he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. During that season, he threw for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns while adding 815 rushing yards and seven additional scores.

Unfortunately, his numbers hit a decline the following season and injuries began to cause Griffin to miss games. The 28-year-old last played a regular season game in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. During that year, he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 886 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in five games.

If Griffin has returned to anything close to his early-career form, he could be a great backup for a potential trade partner.