WATCH: Lamar Jackson scores superb diving touchdown vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are currently in their fourth preseason game (Hall of Fame Game included), and quarterback Lamar Jackson has grabbed plenty of attention.

Specifically, though, one play in Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins jumped off the page during the third quarter. Jackson took off from 19 yards out, showing his explosiveness, and finished off the play by diving across the goal line for an impressive touchdown.

Courtesy of the NFL’s official Twitter:

At the time this is being written, Jackson also added a touchdown pass. He’s completed 7-of-10 passes for 98 yards while rushing three times for 39 yards to go with his two scores early in the fourth quarter.

Over the Ravens’ first three preseason games, Jackson has struggled with accuracy, completing 18-of-43 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. So far, his numbers against the Dolphins are certainly helping bolster the overall stat line.

The Ravens jumped back into the first round in order to land the former Louisville quarterback with the hopes he could potentially be Joe Flacco’s future replacement. Interestingly, another former first-round pick in Robert Griffin III has also impressed with the Ravens this preseason, though.

It’ll be interesting to see if Baltimore opts to hold three quarterbacks, as Griffin may even be in the mix for the backup job at this point.