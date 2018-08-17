Cardinals vs Saints Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Both coming off wins in their preseason openers last week, the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will look to continue that momentum on Friday night when they face off at the Superdome.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Game Preview

The biggest question for the Cardinals heading into tonight’s game is which quarterback is more likely to pin down the spot for the regular season. Projected starter Sam Bradford attempted just one pass in the preseason opener against the Chargers, while rookie Josh Rosen struggled to find a rhythm playing behind the backup offensive line, as he was either pressured or received a bad snap on 11 of his 13 dropbacks. Revenge of the Birds reports that he had an average of 2.13 seconds before he was pressured, which doesn’t bode especially well for the team.

”We need to improve our second offensive line,” head coach Steve Wilks said bluntly.

Rosen is expected to get first-team work against a talented Saints defense on Friday, and it’s not out of the question that he could swing the battle for QB1 in his direction with a strong performance. That’s certainly something to keep a close eye on.

The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off an injury scare during Wednesday’s practice, when defensive end Alex Okafor took a nasty spill. Fortunately, he was able to get up and shake it off.

“It sucks for a guy coming back from the injury that he just came back from,” said Left tackle Terron Armstead. “I know the feeling. Being hit with things back to back, it’s a lot mentally, maybe even more than physically, sometimes.”

Brighter news comes via rookie Marcus Davenport, the first-round draft pick who’s recovering from a groin injury. While Davenport didn’t practice on Wednesday, he did join his teammates on the field, suggesting that his recovery time might be shorter than expected.

“The news we’re hearing is real good, so he’s going to be kind of ramping up and accelerating with regards to getting back on the field,” said head coach Sean Payton. “That’s encouraging.”