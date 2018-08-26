Meet Sophia Phalen Bertolami, Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend

Professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, is dating Sophia Phalen Bertolami. She is an Instagram model with her very own swimwear line.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native often travels with her beau, supporting him as he competes in various tournaments throughout the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

She’s in Nursing School

According to her Facebook page, Bertolami graduated from Chapman University back in 2014, with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition. She also studied nursing at Belmont University, but it’s unclear if she’s still in school. Her Instagram bio classifies her as a “nursing student,” but her Facebook profile says that she “studied,” past tense, at Belmont.

“It’s not about how many years you invest in your education, it’s about doing what you love and making your life easier in the future and long-term. All the best to those studying for exams! Let the late nights, study groups, and endless coffee begin,” she captioned an Instagram photo back in November.

She Previously Dated MLB Star Mike Napoli, But Went Instagram Official With DeChambeau Earlier This Summer

Hello Hamptons. 🚁❤️✌🏻 A post shared by Sophia Phalen Bertolami (@sophiaandstella) on Jun 12, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Bertolami previously dated MLB’s Mike Napoli, according to Busted Coverage. The Cleveland Indians player previously made quite a few appearances on Bertolami’s Instagram page, but the two broke up an unknown amount of time ago. She made her romance with DeChambeau Instagram official back in June, when she uploaded a video of the golfer walking out of her bathroom and heading to an awaiting helicopter.

“You’re so cute,” Bertolami told him as she accepted a kiss. “Have fun on your helicopter,” she added. A short while later, Bertolami joined DeChambeau in the Hamptons, the two arriving by helicopter. She uploaded the above photo of her and her guy before he competed in the U.S. Open.

She Has a Bikini Line With La Isla

Sunset swim 🌅 A post shared by Sophia Phalen Bertolami (@sophiaandstella) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

In addition to studying nursing, Bertolami teamed up with La Isla to create a “large cup” bikini line. The dozen or so bikinis in the line range in price from $106 to $189.

“LA ISLA transcends. From a sun-drenched Polaroid to the glossy page of an editorial spread, we merge beach culture with high fashion, bringing sophistication down to earth. With our roots a fusion of Latin and American, LA ISLA evokes a style both spirited and contemporary. From the vibrant Colombian jungle to the warmth of Caribbean culture and all the way up the ruggedPacific coastline, we seek to understand, enjoy and absorb the natural beauty of the world. Above all, we maintain a commitment to impeccable and fairly conducted craftsmanship for savvy consumers conscious of both the how and what of their purchase. We believe in the reciprocity of nature and stand by the principles of community that it teaches us. Our seamstresses, designers, photographers, store owners, and anyone whose hand or mind graces LA ISLA is a part of our family,” reads a description on the company’s website.

She Has a Pig Named Stella

Bertolami owns a very large pig. She recently explained that she thought she had adopted a “mini pig,” but it grew to more than 1000 pounds.

“Four years ago, I thought I adopted a mini pig. Today, Stella is 1100lbs,” she captioned a picture of her and Stella from August 2017.

Bertolami often shares pictures with Stella, and her Instagram handle was created with her pet pig in mind (@SophiaAndStella).