Panthers vs Steelers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Having won their first three preseason contests, the Carolina Panthers look to close out their preseason on a high note against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Pittsburgh or Altoona, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Raleigh/Durham, where the game is on ABC, Hulu with Live TV will get you a live stream of the game.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

The Panthers have yet to appoint a backup quarterback between contenders Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke. The latter is scheduled to play the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game against the Steelers, followed by Gilbert in the second quarter. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera also hinted at wanting rookie Kyle Allen to play the entire second half.

“If you look at the back part of each position group, there are two or three guys that deserve an opportunity,” Rivera explained. “We’ve got a lot of good football players…This is a big game for a lot of those young men and I’ve been trying to stress that for these guys. Hopefully they understand just how important the opportunity is for them to get out there and show their best.”

The Panthers have had an impressive preseason, going 3-0 and showcasing their offensive prowess. Under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, the team has developed a sharp passing method. Between the four quarterbacks that played last week, the team completed 64% of their passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. The team also showcased impressive diversity, as nine different players attempted at least one rushing play and 14 different wide receivers were targeted. The Steelers have also fared well with a 2-1 record despite being with LeVeon Bell and Antonio Brown.

A key Steelers player to keep an eye on is Josh Dobbs. Dobbs entered training camp as an unfavorable quarterback option, and while he’s shown significant improvement during practice, the suspicion is that it won’t be enough to earn him a spot on the regular season roster. Dobbs is set to start against the Panthers tonight, and depending on the quality of his performance, he could possibly land a spot on the Steelers practice squad. Either way, tonight will be Dobbs’ last chance to make an impression.