Compensation of Jets’ Trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater to Saints Revealed

The New Orleans Saints are hopeful they’ve just found their quarterback of the future in Teddy Bridgewater. Just ahead of the team’s final preseason game and the start of 53-man roster cuts, the Saints struck a deal with the New York Jets to bring Bridgewater to town.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news, and the deal seemingly makes sense for both sides. In terms of the actual terms of the trade, NFL.com’s Michael Silver revealed the Saints gave up a third-round pick for Bridgewater.

Gave up a 3. Love the move by the Saints. https://t.co/wO1tPiL9zl — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 29, 2018

For the New York Jets, it seemed Bridgewater may lose out on the starting job to rookie Sam Darnold, who has impressed for the most part during preseason play. Along with that, veteran Josh McCown makes for an ideal backup.

On the other side, the Saints have been searching for a future replacement for Drew Brees, who’s currently 39 years old. Prior to the trade, the Saints backup quarterback was former Houston Texans signal caller Tom Savage. Brees threw for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, his lowest touchdown total since playing just 11 games with the Chargers in 2003.

The veteran quarterback is under contract in New Orleans through 2019, and potentially parting ways with him would cost the Saints $21 million in dead cap next offseason, per Spotrac. This likely means the Saints will need to re-sign Bridgewater after the season if they envision him as a future starter, as he signed just a one-year deal with the Jets.

Bridgewater, who’s only 26 years old, has looked good during the 2018 preseason, completing 28-of-38 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. If he’s able to continue his strong play, it’s hard to envision Saints head coach Sean Payton not pushing to keep him in town beyond this season.