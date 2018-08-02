Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson is Actually Happening

Afew weeks ago, we heard that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were hammering out the details for a $10 million one-on-one exhibition match. According to ESPN, the two sides have worked out the logistics and will square off on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Set for November 23 or 24

The golfers initially discussed the possibility of a one-on-one match during the practice round they played together at The Masters in April. They wanted the match to take place on July 3. Unfortunately, they couldn’t finalize all of the details by then.

The date has not been moved to a different holiday weekend, directly following Thanksgiving on either November 23 or 24.

They’re Playing at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas

Woods and Mickelson will play at the appropriately-named Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, a well-regarded Tom Fazio-designed located well off of the Las Vegas strip. The 7,560 yard course opened in 1990 and has made small waves over the years due to its expensive greens fees and exclusivity. Nevertheless, Golf Digest has it ranked as the 26th best golf course in the country. A PGA Tour event has never been played at Shadow Creek.

The Purse is Likely $10 Million

Although ESPN reported that the purse has not been finalized, early reports suggested that Woods and Mickelson agreed upon a $10 million winner takes all prize.

The Match Will be Televised & They Will Wear Microphones

Of course, a match between the two best golfers of their era is bound to create a frenzy from fans. The details of the broadcast will probably make the event even more interesting, as Woods and Mickelson are expected to wear microphones throughout the event.

It’s too early to know which company has secured broadcast rights, but corporate sponsors are expected to be in the mix as well.

If the Match Is a Success, it Could be the First of Many Like it

A matchup like this between Woods and Mickelson is a dream come true for lots of golf fans. While it’s coming after both have exited the primes of their careers, it’s still super exciting for fans of the sport. And if all goes well, the duo hopes to continue this format for future events like it.