How to Watch USA vs Brazil Women’s Soccer Online Without Cable

The 2018 Tournament of Nations comes to a close Thursday night in Illinois, as the United States women’s national team takes on Brazil at Toyota Park.

Preview

Both of these teams still have a chance to be crowned champions of the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

After a dominant 4-2 win over Japan to open the tournament, Jill Ellis’ squad secured a thrilling draw against Australia when Lindsey Horan found the end of a Megan Rapinoe corner to equalize in the 90th minute. Heading into the final matchday, they are tied with the Matildas on points (four) and goal differential (plus-2) but have the advantage in goals scored (five to four).

As for Brazil, they bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to Australia with a 2-1 victory over Japan on Sunday, keeping them alive in the chase for the title. In order for that to happen, though, they’ll have to beat the Americans and get some help from Japan.

USA and Brazil last met in the 2017 Tournament of Nations, a match that many fans will remember well. In that one, Team USA got goals from Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz in the final 10 minutes to cap the incredible 4-3 comeback win. You’d have to go back to December of 2014, a friendly, to find the last time Brazil’s women’s team knocked off the Americans.

After this, Brazil’s next match is a friendly against Canada on September 2, while the United States will face off in a pair of friendlies against Chile on August 31 and September 4 as they prepare for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in October.