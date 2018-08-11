Vikings vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings begin preseason play Saturday night at Mile High Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on the NFL Network. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Vikings and Broncos markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Kirk Cousins never quite got the long-term contract extension he wanted with the Washington Redskins, but the Minnesota Vikings were happy to pounce on him.

After signing a three-year, $84 million contract with the NFC contender, Cousins leads a fully recharged Vikings squad against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of NFL Preseason.

The Vikings fell one game shy of the Super Bowl last season, and that was with a combination of Case Keenum (more on him in a bit) at quarterback and Jerick McKinnon at running back. In: Cousins; Out: Keenum; In: Vikings’ 2017 second-round draft pick Dalvin Cook, who is coming off a torn ACL and primed to be a No. 1 option in fantasy; Out: McKinnon, who signed away with the San Francisco 49ers to become their primary option.

In addition to upgrades at two key positions, the Vikings made sure to retain key wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension with $40 million guaranteed. Together, Diggs and Adam Thielen, who improved upon his breakout 2016 campaign with 91 receptions, 1,276 yards and four touchdowns last season, make up one of the league’s better receiving duos.

Minnesota’s bread-and-butter, though, remains its stout defense under head coach Mike Zimmer; collectively, the Vikings’ defense allowed 275/9 yards per game last season, best in the NFL.

The Broncos underwent their own change at quarterback this offseason, replacing the mish-mosh they had last year with Keenum.

Keenum had a career year in Minnesota, completing 67.5% of his passes with 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch is still on the roster and just 24-years old, but time is slowly running out on Lynch. Keenum seems to be entrenched as the starter barring a tumultuous start to the season for him.

Denver’s defense, the strength of the organization during President John Elway’s tenure thus far, was simply bad last season. The underachieving unit, however, was more a product of being on the field way too much because an inept offense couldn’t move the football.

The Broncos’ defense took a major loss in the offseason losing Aqib Talib. If Bradley Roby can step in and fill the void left by Talib’s absence, it will ease the burden on Chris Harris and Darian Stewart in the secondary. Also, if Von Miller can stay healthy, they should collectively keep the Broncos in contention for a playoff spot.