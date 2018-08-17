How to Watch ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’ Online for Free

Manchester City’s record-breaking 2017-18 campaign is the subject of Amazon’s newest All or Nothing series.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch any episode of the eight-part documentary series right here, starting Friday, August 17. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then start watching.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to find the complete selection of All or Nothing: Manchester City episodes.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the series online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month. It also comes with a free 30-day trial right here.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs $6.49 per month after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Preview

The All or Nothing series began by following the Arizona Cardinals and then eventually the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, but in an effort to be seen as more than a Hard Knocks, um, knockoff, it has dived into other leagues around the world. They did a series with the University of Michigan football team, then one with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, and now we’ve got Manchester City.

And for Amazon’s All or Nothing EPL debut, they couldn’t have landed a better team.

As you know by now, Manchester City’s 2017-18 campaign featured unprecedented dominance. En route to the team’s third title in the last seven seasons, The Citizens set Premier League records for points in a season (100), title-winning margin (19 points over second-place Manchester United), wins in a season (32), goals scored (106) and goal differential (79), among other things.

Not only will it be compelling to watch behind the scenes of such a dominant team, but there are a lot of intriguing personalities on the team, ranging from manager Pep Guardiola, to players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, to kit man Brandon Ashton, who is featured significantly in at least the first episode.

The All or Nothing series never disappoints, and this looks like it will continue that trend.