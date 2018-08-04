Marcus Browne vs Lenin Castillo Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

After losing out on a world title fight against Sergey Kovalev, Marcus Browne will settle for a bout against Lenin Castillo as part of the Devon Alexander-Andre Berto undercard Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Preview

Browne, who is 21-0 with 16 KO’s and quickly rising the light heavyweight ranks, was supposed to take on Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev for the latter’s WBO belt. But due to legal issues stemming from two domestic violence incidents, Browne was removed from that fight.

“We learned that Marcus Browne had some legal issues,” Kathy Duva, the head of Main Events, said. “We recognized that he was in jeopardy of perhaps losing his freedom and that is an uninsurable risk that I was not able to take. The deal wasn’t done, yet.”

Now, instead of fighting Kovalev, a Top-10 pound-for-pound fighter, Browne will fight Castillo, a mostly unproven 29-year-old. Instead of fighting on the main event of an HBO card, he’ll fight on an undercard on Fox Sports 2.

It’s a downgrade, undoubtedly, but Browne, who is ranked seventh by BoxRec in the crowded 175-pound division, is hoping it only delays the inevitable. As long as he takes care of business as expected–he’s a significant favorite against Castillo–he should still eventually get his title shot.

“I feel good about fighting close to home in New York,” said Browne. “Lenin Castillo is definitely a good, hungry, up-and-coming fighter who has one loss to Joseph Williams. I’m not overlooking him, but right now I’m trying to keep my top position in order to vie for a title, so I have to destroy him.”

The FS2 card will begin with a bout between welterweights Luis Collazo and Bryant Perrella.