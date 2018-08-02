How to Watch WGC-Bridgestone 2018 Online Without Cable

Though they may not be as highly regarded as majors, World Golf Championship events often bring out fields that are just as good. And that’s again the case for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where 47 of the World Top 50 (no Byeong Hun An, while Justin Rose and Adam Hadwin are out due to injury) are set to take on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

Preview

After finishing tied for sixth at the Open Championship a couple weeks ago, Tiger Woods jumped to 50th in the world–his highest ranking since 2014. Now, playing his best golf in years, he enters a tournament he has absolutely dominated in the past, not only winning a ridiculous eight times since its inception in 1999, but also winning four of those by at least four strokes. He most recently conquered Firestone in 2013 with a seven-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Henrik Stenson, which also happens to be his last win anywhere on Tour.

Strong form plus course history has Tiger near the top of the odds list at 12-to-1. That’s the same odds as 2014 Bridgestone winner Rory McIlroy. Only World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who also won here in 2016, has shorter odds at 7-to-1.

The defending champion is Hideki Matsuyama, who tied a course-record 61 on Sunday last year to defeat Zach Johnson by five strokes in what was the largest non-Tiger margin of victory at this tournament. In the midst of a disappointing season, he’s hoping a trip to Firestone can help get him back on track.

“Last year, a lot of good memories, especially that last round,” Matsuyama said. “For me, it was a perfect round of golf and happy to be back and looking forward to defending.”

Another storyline this week in Ohio: What can Francesco Molinari do for an encore? After a missed cut at the Players, here are the 35-year-old Italian’s last six finishes: first, second, 25th, first, second and first, with the last earning him his first major victory at the Open Championship.

He is on a ridiculous heater right now, rising from 33rd to sixth in the world during that stretch, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep it up at a tournament in which he has just one Top-20 and zero Top-10’s in seven career starts.

And, of course, you’ve got all the other usual top contenders: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and so forth. It’s going to be a fun week.