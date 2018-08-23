WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Matches & Predictions

WWE’s Hell in a Cell has been labeled as the “Devil’s Playground.”

In 2018, fans can look forward to experiencing the 10th installment of the specialty match PPV. On September 16, the Superstars of Raw and SD Live will hash out their differences at HIAC 2018. Now that Brock Lesnar has taken a hiatus from Raw, chances are high that the Universal Championship will now be defended regularly. And we’re betting the current title holder (Roman Reigns) will defend his newly won championship at this PPV. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe’s war has gotten extremely personal, so it only makes sense for them to go to war inside the the demonic structure.

To get you up to speed on what’s coming at the next PPV, here’s a preview/predictions breakdown of HIAC 2018.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Predictions & Winners: At SummerSlam, Daniel Bryan and The Miz met in the ring and left the crowd in awe of their passionate performance. At the end of it all, The Miz reverted to his heel tactics and took a pair of brass knuckles from Maryse in order to defeat his greatest rival. With an ending like that, it’s clear that WWE isn’t ready to wrap this feud up after just one major match. As a matter of fact, Bryan and Miz’s rematch has already been booked for WWE Super Show-Down in October. The stop gap between SummerSlam and that exclusive Australian PPV is HIAC. And here is where we’ll see both men battle against each other alongside their wives.

Brie Bella and Maryse have managed to add an interesting wrinkle to this ongoing storyline. Brie’s always stood by Bryan and given him plenty of words of encouragement. Maryse has taken a more active role in her husband’s career by helping him win matches through her “assistance.” Like their tag match at WrestleMania 33, The Miz and Maryse have to settle their differences with another husband & wife (actually, Cena and Nikki are no more) duo. Since Bryan took the loss at SummerSlam, I get the feeling that him and Brie will soundly defeat their cockier foes here. This is the perfect lead in to their Australian rematch and a sensible continuation of their feud. Fans should expect to see Bryan and Brie get a dual submission victory over Miz and Maryse and pop the live crowd.