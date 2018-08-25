WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Matches & Predictions

2018 marks WWE’s latest PPV globe trotting trek.

Back in April, the biggest wrestling federation in the US made the trek over to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble. And come October 6, they’re off to the region dubbed “down under” for another major event. Australia is getting treated to a mega card packed with Hall of Fame talent and your favorite current Superstars. You can look forward to seeing The Undertaker, Triple H, The Shield, John Cena, and more competing at the first ever WWE Super Show-Down. There’s going to a lot of marquee bouts to look forward to for this major Australian special event.

There’s a lot of ground to cover for the inaugural WWE Super Show-Down PPV, so let’s get right into our preview and predictions for the announced match card.

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

Predictions & Winners: A lot of WWE fans referred to the Greatest Royal Rumble as a glorified house show. And I tend to agree. WWE Super Show-Down looks to be heading along that same route when it comes to wrestling show descriptions. This tag team match is all the proof in the pudding you’ll need for that sentiment. This “Superstar babyface duo vs mid-card heel team” is the type of match you should be used to be witnessing at an MSG house show. This one’s easy to predict, folks – Cena and Lashley are going to simply thrash Owens and Elias for the easy win. Gotta send those Australian fans home happy with a big Cena victory, right? Right.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (#1 Contendership Match for the WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I’m happy to see this major 2018 feud continue after an amazing matchup at SummerSlam. Daniel Bryan and The Miz have developed an intense hatred for each other ever since their NXT Season One paring in 2010. Miz got the first singles victory in their revisited beef, so it makes all the sense in the world for both men to meet up for a second meeting.

And this time, the stakes have been raised a lot higher – whoever walks away from this match with the win will be crowned as the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship. I think that honor will be going to Daniel Bryan. But I foresee Bryan getting involved in a hard-fought matchup against the current WWE Championship holder, only to lose that match due to Miz’s outside interference. Their feud will continue and be brought over to Survivor Series for a Traditional Survivor Series Match. But before we get to all that, Bryan and Miz are going to put on another classic “down under.”

The Undertaker vs. Triple H

Predictions & Winner: I…don’t want to see this match. Now you all know that this bout won’t even surpass or equal the PPV clashes ‘Taker and HHH had at WrestleMania X-7, 27, and 28. And after seeing ‘Taker’s in-ring work at the Greatest Royal Rumble against Rusev, I’m not too excited about watching the Deadman slog through another PPV matchup. Yeah, he looked decent at ‘Mania 34 against Cena.

But that was because that match was basically a squash segment that let ‘Taker do his greatest hits routine and leave on a high note. HHH and ‘Taker will do just that here – they’ll play to the crowd and give them a rendition of the best stuff they did in the past. ‘Taker’s a special attraction that fans rarely get to see, so expect to see him lay HHH to rest and give the Australian fans the once-in-a-lifetime appearance they deserve. I get the feeling that ‘Taker’s ‘Mania 35 plans are already being put into motion…