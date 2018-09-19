Andrew Wiggins’ Brother: “Hallelujah” After Jimmy Butler Trade Request

Big news came out of the NBA today with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler officially requesting a trade from the team.

It seems like the relationship between the Timberwolves and Butler has soured to the point of no return so the star guard has formally asked for a trade according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

With Butler’s Timberwolves career likely coming to a close after 59 games, we’ve seen some close to the team show some excitement.

Current Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins hasn’t had anything to say as of yet but that hasn’t stopped his brother from chiming in. Nick Wiggins, Andrew’s brother, quoting the original tweet by Shams Charania and said “Hallelujah” regarding the news.

Nick has since deleted the tweet but as we all know the internet is forever and they have been screenshots of the tweet. What this tweet does tell us is it seems like Butler’s presence on the team has at least rubbed the family members of some teammates the wrong way.

Andrew Wiggins' brother seems happy about Jimmy Butler asking for a trade (He's since deleted the tweet) pic.twitter.com/uhphkaeKYr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 19, 2018

Andrew Wiggins originally came over to the Timberwolves as part of the Kevin Love trade that created the big three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Love in Cleveland that gave the Cavaliers their first championship in 2016.

This news will likely have a lot of teams calling the Timberwolves but Butler has a list of three teams he wants to go to and those are the Clippers, Nets and Knicks. There will probably be other teams calling as well so we can’t guarantee he will go to any of those teams.

The Timberwolves parted with Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine for an underwhelming season but one that did result in the Timberwolves snapping their playoffs drought. Whether the Timberwolves can flip Butler for better assets than those remains to be seen.

The Nets and Clippers don’t seem like they have many assets to give in return for Butler but it appears the Timberwolves won’t have much to work with as Butler doesn’t appear on planning to suit up with the team this season.

