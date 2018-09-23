Baker Mayfield to Be Announced as Browns Starter on Monday

After his NFL debut against the New York Jets this past Thursday, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, Baker Mayfield will be named the starter on Monday, according to Cleveland.com Browns reporter, Mary Kay Cabot. Although Browns head coach Hue Jackson wanted to wait until Monday to let the rest of the NFL know that Mayfield will be the starter, the team could not delay the inevitable.

It wasn’t a matter of if Mayfield wins the starting quarterback position for the Browns, it was a matter of when. The Browns started off the season at 0-1-1 under Tyrod Taylor. It looked like the Browns were on the road to remaining win-less during the first half of their matchup this past Thursday against the Jets under Taylor’s leadership on offense. A head injury eventually led to Taylor being ruled out for the game. And in came Baker Mayfield.

To put it just, Mayfield lit up the field in his NFL debut. He completed 73.9 percent of his passes for a little over 200 yards. Although he has yet to throw his first touchdown pass, he was able to catch a two-point conversion in a critical situation as the Browns emulated the Philadelphia Eagles famous ‘Philly Special’ play.

Now, the Browns have no choice but to start Mayfield as he helped form a must-win comeback at home to secure the Browns first win since December of 2016. Browns head coach Hue Jackson has yet to confirm the decision, but he plans to make an official statement to the media regarding his choices on Monday after he gets a chance to talk to the two quarterbacks privately.

Tyrod Taylor takes a backseat:

For the third time in the last 13 months, Tyrod Taylor has gone through the NFL’s concussion protocol. As the veteran quarterback did not have the best protection on Thursday night, it was only a matter of time until he suffered some sort of setback. Although Taylor was technically benched for an injury, it was only a matter of time until the Browns switched him out for Mayfield.

Taylor completed four passes for 19 yards against the Jets. His struggles were apparent and Mayfield was on the sidelines getting prepared to take over way before Taylor was pulled from the game because of his head injury.

Right now, the Browns are happy to hear some good news regarding Taylor’s injury. The quarterback is most likely going to be cleared to play this week but in a different role. And just like last season, Taylor will find himself benched as another rookie has emerged into the starting position.