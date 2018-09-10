BMW Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

billy horschel

Getty Billy Horschel plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the weather-delayed final round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on September 10, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

FedEx Cup points are not the only thing on the line at the rain-delayed BMW Championship on Monday. Players are also competing for part of a $9 million purse. The winner of the tournament, which is the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, will take home a $1.62 million paycheck. Second place receives $972,000 and third place receives $612,000.

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, there is a smaller field to split the $9 million prize pool with as the FedEx Cup playoffs have narrowed down the players eligible to compete over the past two weeks. The tournament, being held in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, at the Aronimink Golf Club, was scheduled to end Sunday, but was delayed until Monday because of rain. Several of the top golfers in the world are competing for the prize money and to put themselves in position for the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Tour Championship. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will take part in that tournament.

Down the stretch, two players, Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose, were tied at 19-under, while Billy Horschel sat at 18-under. Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele remained in contention at 17-under. You can see the full leaderboard here.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the BMW Championship:

BMW Championship 2018 Purse

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,620,000
2nd $972,000
3rd $612,000
4th $432,000
5th $360,000
6th $324,000
7th $301,500
8th $279,000
9th $261,000
10th $243,000
11th $225,000
12th $207,000
13th $189,000
14th $171,000
15th $162,000
16th $153,000
17th $144,000
18th $135,000
19th $126,000
20th $117,000
21st $108,000
22nd $100,000
23rd $93,600
24th $86,400
25th $79,200
26th $72,000
27th $69,300
28th $66,600
29th $63,900
30th $61,200
31st $58,500
32nd $55,800
33rd $53,100
34th $50,850
35th $48,600
36th $46,350
37th $44,100
38th $42,300
39th $40,500
40th $38,700
41st $36,900
42nd $35,100
43rd $33,300
44th $31,500
45th $29,700
46th $27,900
47th $26,100
48th $24,660
49th $23,400
50th $22,680

 

