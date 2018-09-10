BMW Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

FedEx Cup points are not the only thing on the line at the rain-delayed BMW Championship on Monday. Players are also competing for part of a $9 million purse. The winner of the tournament, which is the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, will take home a $1.62 million paycheck. Second place receives $972,000 and third place receives $612,000.

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, there is a smaller field to split the $9 million prize pool with as the FedEx Cup playoffs have narrowed down the players eligible to compete over the past two weeks. The tournament, being held in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, at the Aronimink Golf Club, was scheduled to end Sunday, but was delayed until Monday because of rain. Several of the top golfers in the world are competing for the prize money and to put themselves in position for the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Tour Championship. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will take part in that tournament.

Down the stretch, two players, Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose, were tied at 19-under, while Billy Horschel sat at 18-under. Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele remained in contention at 17-under. You can see the full leaderboard here.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the BMW Championship:

