WATCH: Marquette King Creates Custom Video to Trash Jon Gruden

Denver Broncos punter Marquette King has no interest in letting his feud with the Oakland Raiders and Jon Gruden go. Not yet, and not for the foreseeable future either. After the Broncos knocked off the Raiders on a last-second field goal, King almost immediately released a custom video which featured a Chucky doll (Gruden’s nickname).

He posted the video on Twitter after the win and labeled it “Dear BFF… #Part1” – so, I guess we can expect more.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard from King about how things ended with the Raiders and his apparent disdain for Gruden himself.

Previous Drama Between King & Raiders

Earlier this offseason he posted a video of himself in front of the Raiders’ team headquarters doing his infamous pony dance. That was sort of a fun poke at his old team, you could say, but it escalated a bit after the Raiders opted to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. King took to social media to send a message to Oakland.

And finally, we had King’s direct comments (or lack of comments) about Gruden when the punter was asked about him ahead of Sunday’s matchup. As Mike Klis of 9News revealed (h/t Zack Kelberman of 247Sports), King opted to take a unique route to put his feelings on the Raiders coach out.

When asked about Gruden specifically, the response was a close to a nonanswer as you can imagine.

“Who’s that?” King said to Mike Klis of 9News. “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

If you’re a fan of either of these teams and enjoy the drama, then you should be in for a treat. But if things like this aren’t up your alley, then strap in and prepare for what could be a headache of drama, especially ahead of Week 16, when the Broncos and Raiders meet again.

