WATCH: Browns’ Baker Mayfield Posts Video Set to Drake Ahead of First Start

Cleveland Browns new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is locked in and ready for his first NFL start. But before that, it was time to hype up the fans a bit more ahead of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

On Thursday, Mayfield posted a video of himself making plays during the Browns’ comeback victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. And just for good measure, it was set to Drake’s ‘Nonstop,’ which made it that much better.

Mayfield isn’t lacking confidence, but that’s not a bad thing in most cases. With that said, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has actually remained quiet on social media since his debut against the Jets. Not only has he not tweeted, but he Mayfield has also avoided any Instagram posts as well prior to this one.

Baker Mayfield’s Matchup With Raiders

Even aside from seeing Mayfield start his first NFL game, Browns fans have plenty to be excited about this weekend. The matchup with the Raiders benefits the rookie signal-caller from a statistical standpoint.

On the season, Oakland has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 54-of-91 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns while intercepting just one pass. They haven’t faced a pass-heavy team, either, so if Mayfield is allowed to open things up, he could be primed for a big first start.

