LOOK: Browns Fan Gets Baker Mayfield Two-Point Conversion Tattoo

Going 635 days without seeing your favorite sports team win a game can’t be easy, so Cleveland Browns fans deserve some credit for battling through. But following a comeback win like the team’s Week 3 victory over the New York Jets, it can be tough not to get caught up in the moment … or jump head-first onto the Baker Mayfield hype train.

Mayfield took over for starter Tyrod Taylor right around the two-minute warning of the first half with the Browns down 14-0. The team’s No. 1 pick played a big role in a comeback which snapped that 635-day winless streak, leaving fans obsessing over Bakermania.

But for one fan, what Mayfield and the Browns did in the win was worthy of doing something permanent to remember it by. And as Busted Coverage first revealed, the fan decided to get a tattoo of Mayfield’s two-point conversion which he called the “Baker Special.”

After 635 days without a win, something amazing happened last night! To capture the magic of a long over due and much needed win, I did what any rational person would do. Took the day off and got a tattoo. Baker Special!!! @bakermayfield @Browns @ESPNCleveland @NFL @FOXSportsOH pic.twitter.com/YXjuiwYxa1 — mark gurko (@Mgurko25) September 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield’s Debut, QB Named Starter

At least Mayfield had an impressive debut to help spark the fan’s decision. Even more importantly, the Browns are set to name the rookie their starting quarterback for Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders. Imagine if Taylor had started again and you had just gotten a tattoo in honor of the team’s backup quarterback.

It’s tough to blame the fan, as emotions and excitement around a player like this can overtake people at times. Mayfield did impress as well in the debut, completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and catching the infamous two-point conversion.

But while it’s exciting, and I’m personally a member of the Bakermania hype train, the first win did come against an average-at-best Jets team.

