Barstool Sports Hit the Baker Mayfield, Browns Reactions in Perfect Fashion

After a headline-making moment in sports, a big play, huge win, or the end of a 635-day winless streak, Twitter reaction pieces are always fun. And what Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did on Thursday Night Football was more than worthy of a reaction rundown, considering it sent the sports world into a frenzy.

But during (and after) the Mayfield-led comeback against the New York Jets, it was Barstool Sports who took the crown. Not LeBron James, Alex Bregman, Baker’s college coach (he was close), and no, not even Nelly.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at how last night’s coverage of Mayfield and the Browns went, from start to finish.

*NOTE: Some of the below tweets are NSFW.

Even if You Don’t Get It, This Was a Win [NSFW]

Baker Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor: pic.twitter.com/DQ4ZkEFClP — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 21, 2018

Baker Making People Look Silly

BAKER IS SNATCHING ANKLES AND DROPPING DIMES pic.twitter.com/wcYiU4ailK — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 21, 2018

Let the Fun Begin

ODB currently HAMMERED drunk 😂 pic.twitter.com/zK4sBQnqEa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

We Even Saw Baker Mayfield Crowned MVP Immediately

Browns Back. Give Baker the MVP. I’ve seen enough — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 21, 2018

When The Win Seemed Very Possible

Colin Cowherd Called Out in Perfect Fashion

You watching Baker hold his team back @ColinCowherd? #Leader — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson’s Horrible Response Was Predicted

“Good Job Baker, enjoy it, Tyrod is still the starter though because I’m a big dumb dumb pants” pic.twitter.com/vDdoWiYWok — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 21, 2018

The Video That Will Stay Viral … Forever

LIVE look at Cleveland pic.twitter.com/O9Clj9IzhY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

A New Holiday Was Even Created

Henceforth every September 20th in Cleveland shall be a holiday known as Baker Mayfield Day pic.twitter.com/l3OAZdwtNZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

The Return of No Shirt Swish

JR IS ON THE LOOSE CLEVELAND IS THE CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/BkSF59msZe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

#Winning

Baker Mayfield for President

Baker Mayfield for President pic.twitter.com/IxjUKDep0U — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

And a Little Jets Shade as a Parting Gift

It was a start-to-finish Baker Mayfieldathon and hit it from all angles. Stories like Mayfield and his superb comeback win over the Jets are just part of what makes football so great.

