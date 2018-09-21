Barstool Sports Hit the Baker Mayfield, Browns Reactions in Perfect Fashion

Barstool Sports Hit the Baker Mayfield, Browns Reactions in Perfect Fashion

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Getty Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was exceptional in his NFL debut.

After a headline-making moment in sports, a big play, huge win, or the end of a 635-day winless streak, Twitter reaction pieces are always fun. And what Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did on Thursday Night Football was more than worthy of a reaction rundown, considering it sent the sports world into a frenzy.

But during (and after) the Mayfield-led comeback against the New York Jets, it was Barstool Sports who took the crown. Not LeBron James, Alex Bregman, Baker’s college coach (he was close), and no, not even Nelly.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at how last night’s coverage of Mayfield and the Browns went, from start to finish.

*NOTE: Some of the below tweets are NSFW.

Even if You Don’t Get It, This Was a Win [NSFW]

Baker Making People Look Silly

Let the Fun Begin

We Even Saw Baker Mayfield Crowned MVP Immediately

When The Win Seemed Very Possible

Colin Cowherd Called Out in Perfect Fashion

Hue Jackson’s Horrible Response Was Predicted

The Video That Will Stay Viral … Forever

A New Holiday Was Even Created

The Return of No Shirt Swish

#Winning

Baker Mayfield for President

And a Little Jets Shade as a Parting Gift

It was a start-to-finish Baker Mayfieldathon and hit it from all angles. Stories like Mayfield and his superb comeback win over the Jets are just part of what makes football so great.

READ NEXT: Athletes, Celebrities React to Browns’ Baker Mayfield-Led Comeback

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook