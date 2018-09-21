Barstool Sports Hit the Baker Mayfield, Browns Reactions in Perfect Fashion

After a headline-making moment in sports, a big play, huge win, or the end of a 635-day winless streak, Twitter reaction pieces are always fun. And what Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did on Thursday Night Football was more than worthy of a reaction rundown, considering it sent the sports world into a frenzy.
But during (and after) the Mayfield-led comeback against the New York Jets, it was Barstool Sports who took the crown. Not LeBron James, Alex Bregman, Baker’s college coach (he was close), and no, not even Nelly.
In case you missed it, here’s a look at how last night’s coverage of Mayfield and the Browns went, from start to finish.
*NOTE: Some of the below tweets are NSFW.
Even if You Don’t Get It, This Was a Win [NSFW]
Baker Making People Look Silly
Let the Fun Begin
We Even Saw Baker Mayfield Crowned MVP Immediately
When The Win Seemed Very Possible
Colin Cowherd Called Out in Perfect Fashion
Hue Jackson’s Horrible Response Was Predicted
The Video That Will Stay Viral … Forever
A New Holiday Was Even Created
The Return of No Shirt Swish
#Winning
Baker Mayfield for President
And a Little Jets Shade as a Parting Gift
It was a start-to-finish Baker Mayfieldathon and hit it from all angles. Stories like Mayfield and his superb comeback win over the Jets are just part of what makes football so great.
