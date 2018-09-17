LeBron James Rips Browns K Zane Gonzalez After Brutal Game

NBA star LeBron James may have signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, but it doesn’t mean he left his love for the Cleveland Browns back in Akron. Or at the very least, he’s still rooting hard for his hometown team. So when Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez had a horrible showing in a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, James took to social media to vent his frustration.

As you can probably guess, it was the 52-yarder which the Browns kicker missed to potentially send the game to overtime which led to the post.

Via Simms & Lefkoe:

LeBron is all of Cleveland right now (via @KingJames on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9uqrrRPgUN — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) September 16, 2018

Not only did the Browns have a chance to send this game to overtime on a Gonzalez 52-yard field goal, but the kicker’s terrible day went far beyond that. Along with the missed late kick, Gonzalez missed two extra points and a 44-yard field goal.

The Missed Kick

If you missed the kick, here’s a look at the final opportunity which Cleveland’s kicker pushed right with three seconds remaining, courtesy of Bovada.

The #Browns = Cursed 🤦‍♂️ They lose another one after Zane Gonzalez missed his fourth kick of the game from 52 yards. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/NoQWWkNEBy — Bovada Official (@BovadaOfficial) September 16, 2018

For what it’s worth, James wasn’t alone in his frustration over the situation surrounding the Browns and their kicker (who likely won’t hold that title for long). Reactions poured in about Gonzalez, and you can probably guess that most of them featured frustration, anger, and calls for the kicker to be released.

The Browns Just Deserve a Win

The defense doesn’t deserve this. Tyrod doesn’t deserve this. Hue doesn’t deserve this. This game is solely on Zane Gonzalez. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 16, 2018

This Seems to Be a Consensus in Cleveland

Have a feeling Zane Gonzalez will be heading to the unemployment line tomorrow morning. — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) September 16, 2018

This Poor Guy Has the Same Name as the Browns Kicker

I keep getting mentioned on Twitter by angry brown fans thinking I’m the teams kicker Zane Gonzalez — Zane Gonzalez (@zanegonzalez) September 16, 2018

We’ve Got Replacement Rumors Rolling In

Wow. Zane Gonzalez is going to get cut tomorrow Former Cowboys Dan Bailey and Dez Bryant are both going to be Cleveland bound — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 16, 2018

Wikipedia Was Updated Immediately

Wikipedia already got to Zane Gonzalez… pic.twitter.com/qQtyFJhuM6 — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) September 16, 2018

READ NEXT: WATCH: Keelan Cole Channels Odell Beckham Jr., Makes Best Catch of 2018