LeBron James Rips Browns K Zane Gonzalez After Brutal Game

NBA star LeBron James may have signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, but it doesn’t mean he left his love for the Cleveland Browns back in Akron. Or at the very least, he’s still rooting hard for his hometown team. So when Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez had a horrible showing in a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, James took to social media to vent his frustration.
As you can probably guess, it was the 52-yarder which the Browns kicker missed to potentially send the game to overtime which led to the post.
Not only did the Browns have a chance to send this game to overtime on a Gonzalez 52-yard field goal, but the kicker’s terrible day went far beyond that. Along with the missed late kick, Gonzalez missed two extra points and a 44-yard field goal.
The Missed Kick
If you missed the kick, here’s a look at the final opportunity which Cleveland’s kicker pushed right with three seconds remaining, courtesy of Bovada.
For what it’s worth, James wasn’t alone in his frustration over the situation surrounding the Browns and their kicker (who likely won’t hold that title for long). Reactions poured in about Gonzalez, and you can probably guess that most of them featured frustration, anger, and calls for the kicker to be released.
