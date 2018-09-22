Old Dominion Bet to Upset Virginia Tech Pays out Insane Amount

If you were feeling a bit wild early in the day Saturday and chose to bet Old Dominion on the money line to take down No. 13 Virginia Tech, then you just took home a big payday. The Monarchs were massive underdogs against one of the top teams in the ACC, and Odds Shark revealed, bets on Old Dominion to win the game outright paid out insane odds.

🚨 OLD DOMINION WINS AS A 30/1 UNDERDOG 🚨 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 22, 2018

The 30/1 odds mean that if you bet just $10 on Old Dominion to win this game, it paid out $300. If you laid $100, you were just credited with $3,000. And if you bet $1,000 … well, go celebrate because you deserve it. The Hokies were right around four-touchdown favorites against the previously winless Monarchs, who had losses against Liberty, Florida International, and UNC Charlotte.

How Old Dominion Pulled off the Win

Old Dominion entered the fourth quarter of this game down 28-21 but outscored Virginia Tech 28-7 in the final frame behind two Blake LaRussa touchdown passes and a pair of Jeremy Cox rushing scores. The stunning victory was good for the first win in school history against a Power 5 school.

The Monarchs outgained the Hokies in total offense 632-600 yards, while LaRussa, threw for 495 yards and four touchdowns. They also had a pair of wide receivers in Travis Fulgham (nine catches, 188 yards, one touchdown) and Jonathan Duhart (nine catches, 142 yards, three touchdowns) who lit up the Virginia Tech defense.

