Justin Herbert’s NFL Draft Stock Rising as Oregon QB Could Be a Top Pick

Justin Herbert has not only helped Oregon turn things around, but he is also garnering the attention of scouts ahead of the NFL draft. Herbert has a chance to be the No. 1 quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has Herbert ranked as his top quarterback and No. 9 overall prospect.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is the top-ranked passer in the 2019 NFL draft class for many scouts. He has to show toughness and poise against a Stanford defense that is always disciplined and well-coached. This is a big game for his draft stock as well as a marquee Pac-12 matchup.

Herbert offers potential NFL suitors a quarterback that can hurt teams with his legs while also displaying solid arm strength. Last season, Herbert completed more than 67 percent of his passes, but this number has taken a hit for the start of the 2018 season down to 56.8 percent. Herbert has already thrown four interceptions, which nearly matches his total of five from last season. Herbert threw for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2017. Through three games, Herbert has thrown for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

During College Gameday, ESPN’s Desmond Howard called Herbert the No. 1 draft pick in next year’s draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Herbert ranked as his No. 1 quarterback heading into the season, and he explained why so many scouts are intrigued about the Oregon quarterback.

When you break down his individual parts, it is easy to see why many in the NFL scouting community are giddy about Herbert’s potential. He certainly looks the part and despite adding nearly 40 pounds since high school, he is light-footed with the loose body movements to easily transfer his weight. Herbert is a very natural passer and the ball jumps off his hand with velocity; he can effortlessly change his arm angles when needed. He also earns high marks for his intangibles and intelligence. A biology major, Herbert has a 4.00+ GPA and those smarts translate to the field with his quick recall and ability to make protection calls at the line of scrimmage…NFL scouts want to see Herbert’s continued improvement reading defenses and locating coverage landmarks to make the best decisions.

Prior to the start of the season, ESPN’s Mel Kiper outlined Herbert as one of his top players to watch.

I’ll go with Oregon, and the guy who could rise and be the top quarterback off the board is Justin Herbert. Watch out here. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound signal-caller is athletic for his size and can make every throw, and his decision-making has improved since he stepped on the field as a freshman in 2016. The 34 touchdown passes to only nine picks in 15 starts stick out — he takes care of the ball. When Herbert broke his left collarbone last season and missed five games, the Ducks couldn’t score and lost four out of five. He’s a crucial part of Oregon’s hopes for a Pac-12 title.

If Herbert continues to play at a high level this season, he will have a big decision to make about his future heading into 2019.