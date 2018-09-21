Dez Bryant Helped Convince Free-Agent Brice Butler to Sign With Cowboys

Dez Bryant is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s apparently more than willing to take on a recruiting role for the team. While Bryant has yet to sign with a new NFL team, it seems he played a role in helping the Cowboys bring back another one of their former wideouts in Brice Butler.

As Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reported, Butler admitted Bryant was the first to point him in the direction of the Cowboys.

Brice Butler says he got a call from Cowboys personnel guru Will McClay the Monday after the Carolina game. He said Dez Bryant was the first to mention to him he should go back to Dallas. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) September 18, 2018

Bryant has quickly become a supporter of his former team from a distance, even cheering on his former teammates on social media. Just recently during the Cowboys’ Week 2 victory over the New York Giants, Bryant reacted strongly to Dak Prescott’s play (in a positive fashion), while showing love to other players as well.

Brice Butler’s History With Cowboys

While it had become apparent the Cowboys needed a playmaker or two at wideout, many have remained curious about a potential reunion with Bryant. But for now, the team has opted to sign Butler, as ESPN reported.

This will be Butler’s second stint with Dallas, as he played with them from 2015-17, seeing action in 36 games and totaling 43 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also spent time with the Oakland Raiders and briefly the Arizona Cardinals.

There’s no question that Butler’s big-play potential is something the Cowboys offense could use currently. In two of his three seasons with the team, he averaged over 21 yards per reception with a long of 67 yards coming in 2015. The Cowboys don’t have a single pass-catcher with more than 86 yards through two games, as Cole Beasley leads the way with nine receptions for 86 yards.

It’s unknown what role Butler will play, but with him being familiar with both the offense and Prescott, he may have a chance to hit the ground running in Week 3.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Not Ruling out Potentially Re-Signing Dez Bryant?