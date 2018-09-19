Cowboys Not Ruling out Potentially Re-Signing Dez Bryant?

The door isn’t wide open, but it certainly hasn’t been slammed shut on the potential for the Dallas Cowboys to bring back wide receiver Dez Bryant. And vice president Stephen made that known during a recent interview on 105.3 The Fan.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, the Cowboys VP addressed a question about possibly bringing Bryant back to town. While he didn’t state the team would do so, Jones also made it known they’re “always looking for ways to improve.”

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan asked about the possibility of Dallas re-signing Dez Bryant: “Don’t necessarily see that at this moment, but we’re always looking for ways to improve. Obviously we’re focused on the guys that are on our team at the moment.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018

While this certainly doesn’t mean the Cowboys are currently looking into potentially bringing Bryant back, it does show this remains as a viable option. As tough as it is to backpedal on a decision, a reunion between Bryant and the Cowboys could be ideal for both sides.

Cowboys Would Be Wise to Re-Sign Dez Bryant

It seems the receiver has cooled off after frustration from his original release and was even busy on Sunday night tweeting positive comments about his former team. Going beyond that, Mike Fisher of 247Sports revealed Bryant and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were hanging out together at a recent Beyonce and Jay-Z concert.

The biggest issue comes with the on-field production for the Cowboys offense. Dallas currently sits with a 1-1 record, but no current wide receiver has more than 86 total yards over the two-game span.

Cole Beasley leads the way with nine receptions for 86 yards, but 73 of those yards came in a Week 1 loss. Behind him is Tavon Austin with 79 yards on two catches, and the speedy wideout hauled in a 64-yard touchdown to start the Week 2 victory over the New York Giants.

It’s become wildly apparent through just two games that the Cowboys could use another threat in the passing game. Their projected starting wideouts in Allen Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup have totaled four catches for 43 yards over the span and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown just one touchdown.

Time will tell, but Bryant heading back to his former team for another go-round seems like a perfect situation, assuming there’s no bad blood.

