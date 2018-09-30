WATCH: Earl Thomas Gives Middle Finger Towards Seahawks Sideline After Injury

@Earl_Thomas just got carted off the field and gave the middle finger to his own sideline (likely directed at Pete Carroll for not getting that new contract or trade.)#Shameful#GrowUp#TryBeingATeammate pic.twitter.com/KUiT3SEemx — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) September 30, 2018

There is more drama in the Earl Thomas and Seattle Seahawks saga as the safety appeared to flick off the Seahawks sideline. Thomas had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks-Cardinals game with a left leg injury. It is unclear who the middle finger was directed at, but many are speculating it was towards the Seahawks sideline. Watch the above video and judge for yourself.

Thomas held out of training camp, then announced his return to the Seahawks via this lengthy Instagram message.

I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.

Here’s a still image of Thomas pointing his middle finger. While it could have been towards a fan, he was facing the opposite direction where the Seahawks sideline was rather than the fans closest to him behind the Cardinals sideline.

Earl Thomas to the Seattle sideline with a middle finger *eye-popping emoji* pic.twitter.com/xkuoFDjgAI — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 30, 2018

Thomas left the field with a brace around his left leg. He was greeted by Seahawks and Cardinals players. The incident occurred as he was being carted off the field.

The Seahawks continue to be linked to the Cowboys in trade rumors for Thomas. The Pro Bowl safety grew up a Cowboys fan and was seen telling Cowboys head coach Jason Garett to go get him after the Seahawks-Cowboys game last season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys recently upped their offer, but the Seahawks declined.