Earl Thomas Plans on Playing for the Seahawks This Week

Seattle Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas plans on playing with the team this season.

There were reports as late as yesterday saying Earl Thomas had no intention of playing week one with the Seahawks but Thomas has squashed those reports today.

Thomas has made it known that he wants to play with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys have shown interest in him back. It sounds like the Seahawks want a king’s ransom in return for the 29-year-old safety but Dallas has yet to match that offer.

Earl Thomas planned on holding out through all of training camp and even into the season as he awaited a trade. The safety broke his silence and said he will be coming back to work this weekend as the Seahawks open their season.

Thomas revealed the news on Instagram saying he doesn’t plan on letting his team, city or fans down. He also mentions his growing age and how he plans on finding a way to stick along for a while longer in the league.

I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let [my] teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.

Earl Thomas is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, free safeties in all of football so it he would be a boon to whatever team gets him whether it’s the Seahawks or the Cowboys.

Thomas wrote in the Players’ Tribune in August that he was looking for either an extension or a trade from the Seahawks. It looks like his love for football ended up trumping it all and we’ll be seeing Earl Thomas suit up for the Seahawks during week one of the NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks kicks off their 2018 season on the road against the Denver Broncos beginning at 4:25 ET on Fox.