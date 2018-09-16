Ezekiel Elliott’s Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After Ezekiel Elliott’s dating life became very public during the NFL investigation, Elliott has tried to keep a low profile on his romantic life. Elliott’s most recent rumored girlfriend is Halle Woodard. The rumors started to emerge after Elliott’s mother posted a photo of her on Instagram. Elliott has not commented publicly on whether the two are dating, and no news has come out on the potential couple since late 2017.

Elliott was in a relationship with Tiffany Thompson, who he met at Ohio State. Thompson would later come forward with abuse allegations which prompted an NFL investigation. While Elliott was never criminally charged with anything, the NFL concluded there was enough evidence that discipline was warranted against the Cowboys running back. TMZ detailed part of the NFL’s decision process when it came to the alleged abuse.

The league says it went to prosecutors to find out why Elliott was not charged with a crime. The NFL was told, “We never concluded that she was lying to us … we generally believed her for all of the incidents.” Prosecutors had previously said there was “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents, resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.” The standard for prosecution is much higher than the standard for the NFL to mete out discipline.

1. Elliott Was Most Recently Linked to Halle Woodard

Elliott was linked to Halle Woodard back in December of 2017. According to TerezOwens.com, Woodard was with Elliott throughout the NFL investigation.

In the meantime Zeke has been spending his time with girlfriend Halle Woodard, who has been right by Zeke’s side throughout this whole ordeal. She’s even made quite an impression on Zeke’s mom.

Elliott’s mother posted a photo of Woodard on Instagram on November of 2017.

“Wishing this beautiful young lady an AMAZING Golden Birthday (24 on the 24th)! She fits right in with the family, and we love having her around. Happy Birthday Halle!!! 🎉🎊🎈🎊🎉,” Dawn Elliott posted on Instagram.

Since then, things have been quiet, so it is unclear if Elliott and Woodard are still dating.

2. Elliott Told NFL Investigators That Tiffany Thompson Was Not His Girlfriend

Tiffany Thompson is the person who accused Elliott of being abusive, but Elliott told NFL investigators the two were never together. This is something the NFL disputed based on numerous text messages, including a few where Elliott told Thompson he wanted to marry her.

According to TMZ, Elliott told the NFL Thompson was just one of many girls he was having sex with. TMZ detailed the conflicting accounts of Elliott and Thompson’s relationship.

In the section titled, “Background of the Relationship” — the NFL says Tiffany Thompson described their relationship as “boyfriend/girlfriend.” But Elliott told investigators, “She was just one of the many girls he was having sex with.” Zeke explained, “they ‘liked each other,’ ‘cared about each other,’ but were never in a ‘relationship,’ she was never his ‘girlfriend.'” The NFL says that’s a lie … things were so serious between the two, Elliott told Tiffany in text messages he loved her and wanted to marry her. “In numerous text messages recovered, Mr. Elliott told Ms. Thompson he loved her and that he had had sex with other girls but she was the one he loved.” “In others, he talked about how he didn’t know why he fell in love with her, how he missed her after one day apart.” “In others, he referred to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ told her that he didn’t think he would ever find anyone better to have a ‘relationship’ with, and at one point after she had said they should break up because they were fighting so much, he said, ‘Maybe we should take a break. I’m not ready to commit & don’t want to put you through this anymore.’ ‘I hope one day when you come back to me I’ll be your husband.”

3. Elliott’s Appeal Claimed Thompson Wanted to Ruin His Career

During Elliott’s appeal of his suspension, the Cowboys running back claimed Thompson told him on several occasions that she would “ruin” his life. Elliott also claimed Thompson used his race to threaten him. The Star-Telegram detailed some of the claims made in Elliott’s appeal.

After being told Elliott didn’t want her at his house on July 21 and he didn’t want her coming out with him, Thompson responded with: “Ok this is what you want? Ok then, I’m going to ruin your life. You will see. If I was you, I wouldn’t go out tonight.” After being told she couldn’t come Elliott’s 21st birthday party, Thompson told him “that’s worst decision you made in your life. I’m going to ruin you life now.” The report also details a text message in which Thompson told Elliott: “You better be smart. And not be a dumb man. B—-, keep (messing) with the wrong, b—-.” After not being allowed into the after party, Thompson was heard yelling and screaming that “your career is over” and then proceeded to call the police. Elliott is also “100 percent certain” that Thompson told him on July 22, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.”

4. Elliott Told the NFL Thompson Was in a Relationship With Former Teammate Lucky Whitehead

Ezekiel Elliott Said Tiffany Thompson Taunted Him with Screengrabs of Her Texts with a Teammate https://t.co/ncb56VMQuG … pic.twitter.com/SyKBXIr7QZ — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) September 5, 2017

According to the Dallas Morning News, Thompson met Elliott’s former teammate Lucky Whitehead on social media. Elliott told NFL investigator Kia Roberts that Thompson was trying to get back at him by being intimate with Whitehead. The Dallas Morning News detailed Elliott’s account.

So, like I mentioned before, when Tiffany saw me doing well or just doing well without her, she did not like that and she would go through any measure to kind of ruin my moment or ruin what’s going on, and so particularly this moment was — after we had a big win verse the Steelers, and I had a very good game, and while I’m boarding the plane from Pittsburgh to Dallas, I received like 15 texts from an unknown number, and the texts were screen shots of text messages between Tiffany and one of my current teammates that play with me for the Cowboys. And then there was a picture of a hotel reservation which had her name and also his name on it. Basically, her telling me that she slept with one of my teammates the previous week while we were in Cleveland.

5. The NFL Investigation Found Elliott Was Physically Abusive 3 Different Times

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's girlfriend: "This has been happening to me for months"https://t.co/75MgZQSSEo pic.twitter.com/1zFxiWK9DB — Nick O'Malley (@nickjomalley) July 22, 2016

Part of the reason Elliott was suspended for part of the 2017 season, was the NFL believed Elliott was abusive to Thompson on three separate occasions. TMZ detailed the incidents that allegedly occurred from July 17-21, 2016.

INCIDENT #1 On July 17, the NFL says Elliott attacked Thompson at the Canvasback Lane apartments in Columbus, Ohio. “You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson’s arms, neck and shoulders.” INCIDENT #2 On July 19, the NFL says there was another altercation at the Canvasback Lane apartments. “You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson’s face, arms, wrists and hands.” INCIDENT #3 On July 21, the NFL says there was a 3rd incident at the Canvasback Lane apartments. “You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson’s face, neck, arms knee and hips.”

