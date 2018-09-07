Falcons-Eagles Game Delayed Due to Weather

The Falcons-Eagles game has been postponed due to weather, and contingency plans are being decided upon, according to a report by Mike Garafalo.

Fans have already been cleared from the stadium, though the postponement plan has not yet been released.

Weather Forecast for Lincoln Financial Field

Due to severe weather approaching Eagles are forcing the fans to exit the seating area of the Linc Potential of Eagles Falcons being delayed & Banner presentation @6abc @6abcadamjoseph @CecilyTynan #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/n7xKcBPl1p — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) September 6, 2018

What’s more, the banner presentation for the Eagles Super Bowl victory has been postponed as well.

The weather around Lincoln Financial Field currently reported by AccuWeather suggests rain and a thunderstorm starting around 8:15 PM EDT.

As for Weather.com, a special weather statement has been released for the area:

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN…NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER…SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND EASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES… AT 750 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BROOMALL, OR 12 MILES WEST OF PHILADELPHIA, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND WINDS UP TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE… PHILADELPHIA, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER CITY, CHESTER, DEPTFORD, WEST DEPTFORD, BELLMAWR, YEADON, WOODBURY, FOLCROFT, SWARTHMORE, PAULSBORO, WESTVILLE, WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NATIONAL PARK, EAST LANSDOWNE, BROOKLAWN, AUDUBON PARK, DARBY TOWNSHIP AND MORRIS PARK. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.

Early hope here is the weather clears by 8:30 and they kick off by 8:55ish. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2018

Garafalo has since suggested that the hope is to allow fans to re-enter the stadium by around 8:30, with a predicted kickoff of 8:55 PM, though that hasn’t been confirmed.