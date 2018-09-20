Jarvis Landry Fantasy Football: Should You Start or Sit the Browns WR in Week 3?

There is nothing enjoyable about attempting to decide on using a player battling an injury on Thursday Night Football in your fantasy football lineups. And for many fantasy owners, this is the exact situation currently surrounding Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns are playing in a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday, but Landry was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. There is good news, as ESPN’s Dianna Russini (via Adam Schefter) revealed the team’s No. 1 wideout is expected to play.

Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play tonight against the New York Jets, per @diannaESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2018

It’s an obvious sigh of relief for fantasy owners, but is there still reason for concern about rolling out a player dealing with a knee injury?

Start or Sit Jarvis Landry in Week 3

Unless you have an absolutely loaded group of wide receivers, Landry is a player you should roll out with confidence. It seems the team was giving their top offensive weapon a light run of practices on a short week. He’ll face a Jets defense which has allowed 30 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns over the first two games.

Those numbers are also a bit skewed, as the Jets faced a Detroit Lions team with Matthew Stafford playing banged up for much of the game. From there, they took on Ryan Tannehill and the run-heavy Miami Dolphins. Although Tannehill only threw 23 passes against the Jets, he completed 17 of them for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets defense isn’t terrible, but I love the spot with Landry playing in front of a home crowd in a national game like this. We should easily see the best game of the season from the Browns receiver on Thursday.

Consensus

Landry is a start in every format and a must-play in daily fantasy football showdown games. The 25-year-old drew 15 targets in a Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers which featured horrible weather. While last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints only resulted in seven targets coming his way, Landry still finished with 69 yards on five catches. I could see that being the lowest number of targets all season long.

In turn, Landry is an absolute must-start in all 12 or 14-team leagues and in 10-team leagues I’d only sit him for two wide receivers in elite matchups, assuming you don’t have a flex.

