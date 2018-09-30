Leonard Fournette Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Jaguars RB in Week 4?

There’s no denying that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has left fantasy football owners frustrated in recent weeks. After starting off Week 1 by rushing nine times for 41 yards and looking good, the former No. 4 pick was sidelined with a hamstring injury which has made him a spectator for the last two weeks.

Now, he enters Week 4 with a question mark surrounding his status once again. While nothing has been finalized, there is some reason for optimism that Fournette will return for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Saturday, Fournette tweeted he’s “happy to be back,” pointing to his likely return.

Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette – listed as questionable for game vs. the Jets – tweeted Friday night that he’s “happy to be back” and “see y’all Sunday”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2018

Hamstring injuries are no joke, but with the Jaguars sitting at 2-1 on the year, there’s little reason they would rush Fournette back onto the field. If the running back believes he’s playing, then something has likely been said, or he’s feeling very close to 100 percent.

So, assuming Fournette does get the go-ahead to play, is he a must-start even after just getting over a nagging hamstring injury?

Fournette’s Fantasy Matchup and Situation

The matchup for the Jets would become a worst-case scenario. There’s a massive difference between trying to stop T.J. Yeldon and slowing down Fournette. On the season, the Jets have only allowed 225 rushing yards to opposing backs on 60 carries, but have given up three touchdowns on the ground.

Those numbers are slightly misleading, though, as they had a huge lead in their first game against the Detroit Lions and held an early 14-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns last week. Plus, they haven’t faced a running back even remotely close to as talented as Fournette this season in matchups with the Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Browns.

Is Leonard Fournette a Must-Start if Active?

You didn’t use a first-round pick to put a healthy or almost fully healthy Fournette on your bench, right? The matchup isn’t as tough as it seems on paper, Fournette is going to be hungry to dominate after two weeks off and the Jaguars boast a run-heavy offense when he’s out there.

Whether it’s a 10, 12, 14, or 20-team league, Fournette needs to be in your starting lineup this week if he gets the go ahead. Jacksonville isn’t risking their young star unless he’s good to go, so if he’s out there – he’s ready.

