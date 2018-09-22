FedEx Cup Standings: How Tour Championship Impacts Leaderboard

Figuring out who has a chance to win the FedEx Cup based on the Tour Championship is a bit complicated. The top five golfers in the standings control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake also secures the FedEx Cup. The majority of the field needs some help. Bryson DeChambeau headed into the Tour Championship as the leader but has dug himself a hole in the first two days.
There are two portions of scoring for the final FedEx Cup standings. Golfers are awarded points for their finish at the Tour Championship. The second portion is reseeded points based on where they are in the FedEx standings. The PGA Tour will simplify things for next year as the winner of the Tour Championship will also be the winner of the FedEx Cup. Sports Illustrated broke down how the scoring at East Lake will work starting in 2019.
One of the concerns is essentially handicapping the field for the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake. Instead of everyone starting the first round on the same score, the No. 1 seed starts at 10-under par, with the No. 2 player at 8 under, then 7 under, 6 under and 5 under. The next group of five players are at 4 under, all the way down until the final five players in the 30-man field are at even par.
The goal is to simplify things for fans so when you look at the leaderboard for the Tour Championship, you are looking at the final standings in real time.
”We now [in 2019] have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Chief Operations Officer Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”
For 2018, golf fans will still have to use their calculators to see where each golfer sits in the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s a breakdown of the PGA Tour’s projected FedEx Cup leaderboard after two rounds of the Tour Championship, standings heading into East Lake, the points awarded for the Tour Championship and the reseed points for the top positions in the standings.
FedEx Projected Cup Standings After 2 Rounds
|PLAYER
|PROJECTED POINTS
|1. Justin Rose
|3800
|2. Tiger Woods
|2219
|3. Bryson DeChambeau
|2124
|4. Tony Finau
|1782
|5. Justin Thomas
|1715
|6. Dustin Johnson
|1504
|7. Keegan Bradley
|1244
|8. Billy Horschel
|1075
|9. Brooks Koepka
|1072
|10. Rory McIlroy
|1032
|11. Bubba Watson
|964
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|728
|13. Cameron Smith
|628
|14. Jon Rahm
|605
|15. Webb Simpson
|592
|16. Jason Day
|548
|17. Xander Schauffele
|513
|18. Rickie Fowler
|512
|19. Tommy Fleetwood
|493
|20. Kyle Stanley
|491
|20. Francesco Molinari
|491
|22. Phil Mickelson
|475
|23. Patrick Reed
|438
|24. Aaron Wise
|414
|25. Hideki Matsuyama
|404
|26. Gary Woodland
|395
|27. Kevin Na
|382
|28. Paul Casey
|359
|29. Marc Leishman
|288
|30. Patton Kizzire
|279
FedEx Cup Standings Heading Into Tour Championship
|GOLFER
|POINTS
|POINTS BEHIND LEAD
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,789
|–
|2. Justin Rose
|4,391
|1,398
|3. Tony Finau
|3,479
|2,310
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,425
|2,364
|5. Justin Thomas
|3,327
|2,462
|6. Keegan Bradley
|2,979
|2,810
|7. Brooks Koepka
|2,723
|3,066
|8. Bubba Watson
|2,481
|3,308
|9. Billy Horschel
|2,260
|3,529
|10. Cameron Smith
|2,247
|3,542
|11. Webb Simpson
|2,228
|3,561
|12. Jason Day
|2,071
|3,718
|13. Francesco Molinari
|1,992
|3,797
|14. Phil Mickelson
|1,990
|3,799
|15. Patrick Reed
|1,933
|3,856
|16. Patrick Cantlay
|1,861
|3,928
|17. Rory McIlroy
|1,813
|3,976
|18. Xander Schauffele
|1,759
|4,030
|19. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,734
|4,055
|20. Tiger Woods
|1,722
|4,067
|21. Aaron Wise
|1,702
|4,087
|22. Kevin Na
|1,629
|4,160
|23. Rickie Fowler
|1,612
|4,177
|24. Jon Rahm
|1,610
|4,179
|25. Kyle Stanley
|1,564
|4,225
|26. Paul Casey
|1,499
|4,290
|27. Hideki Matsuyama
|1,491
|4,298
|28. Gary Woodland
|1,448
|4,341
|29. Marc Leishman
|1,444
|4,345
|30. Patton Kizzire
|1,432
|4,357
FedEx Cup Tour Championship Points
|POSITION
|POINTS
|1.
|2,000
|2.
|1,200
|3.
|760
|4.
|540
|5.
|440
|6.
|400
|7.
|360
|8.
|340
|9.
|320
|10.
|300
|11.
|280
|12.
|260
|13.
|240
|14.
|228
|15.
|220
|16.
|212
|17.
|204
|18.
|196
|19.
|188
|20.
|180
|21.
|172
|22.
|164
|23.
|156
|24.
|148
|25.
|142
|26.
|136
|27.
|130
|28.
|124
|29.
|118
|30.
|112
FedEx Cup Reseed Points
|POSITION
|RESEED POINTS
|1.
|2,000
|2.
|1,800
|3.
|1,600
|4.
|1,440
|5.
|1,280
|6.
|1,120
|7.
|960
|8.
|800
|9.
|640
|10.
|480
|11.
|384
|12.
|368
|13.
|352
|14.
|336
|15.
|314
|16.
|293
|17.
|272
|18.
|251
|19.
|231
|20.
|219
|21.
|206
|22.
|194
|23.
|182
|24.
|170
|25.
|161
|26.
|151
|27.
|142
|28.
|133
|29.
|124
|30.
|115
