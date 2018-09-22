FedEx Cup Standings: How Tour Championship Impacts Leaderboard

Figuring out who has a chance to win the FedEx Cup based on the Tour Championship is a bit complicated. The top five golfers in the standings control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake also secures the FedEx Cup. The majority of the field needs some help. Bryson DeChambeau headed into the Tour Championship as the leader but has dug himself a hole in the first two days.

There are two portions of scoring for the final FedEx Cup standings. Golfers are awarded points for their finish at the Tour Championship. The second portion is reseeded points based on where they are in the FedEx standings. The PGA Tour will simplify things for next year as the winner of the Tour Championship will also be the winner of the FedEx Cup. Sports Illustrated broke down how the scoring at East Lake will work starting in 2019.

One of the concerns is essentially handicapping the field for the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake. Instead of everyone starting the first round on the same score, the No. 1 seed starts at 10-under par, with the No. 2 player at 8 under, then 7 under, 6 under and 5 under. The next group of five players are at 4 under, all the way down until the final five players in the 30-man field are at even par.

The goal is to simplify things for fans so when you look at the leaderboard for the Tour Championship, you are looking at the final standings in real time.

”We now [in 2019] have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Chief Operations Officer Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”

For 2018, golf fans will still have to use their calculators to see where each golfer sits in the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s a breakdown of the PGA Tour’s projected FedEx Cup leaderboard after two rounds of the Tour Championship, standings heading into East Lake, the points awarded for the Tour Championship and the reseed points for the top positions in the standings.

FedEx Projected Cup Standings After 2 Rounds

PLAYER PROJECTED POINTS 1. Justin Rose 3800 2. Tiger Woods 2219 3. Bryson DeChambeau 2124 4. Tony Finau 1782 5. Justin Thomas 1715 6. Dustin Johnson 1504 7. Keegan Bradley 1244 8. Billy Horschel 1075 9. Brooks Koepka 1072 10. Rory McIlroy 1032 11. Bubba Watson 964 12. Patrick Cantlay 728 13. Cameron Smith 628 14. Jon Rahm 605 15. Webb Simpson 592 16. Jason Day 548 17. Xander Schauffele 513 18. Rickie Fowler 512 19. Tommy Fleetwood 493 20. Kyle Stanley 491 20. Francesco Molinari 491 22. Phil Mickelson 475 23. Patrick Reed 438 24. Aaron Wise 414 25. Hideki Matsuyama 404 26. Gary Woodland 395 27. Kevin Na 382 28. Paul Casey 359 29. Marc Leishman 288 30. Patton Kizzire 279

FedEx Cup Standings Heading Into Tour Championship

GOLFER POINTS POINTS BEHIND LEAD 1. Bryson DeChambeau 5,789 – 2. Justin Rose 4,391 1,398 3. Tony Finau 3,479 2,310 4. Dustin Johnson 3,425 2,364 5. Justin Thomas 3,327 2,462 6. Keegan Bradley 2,979 2,810 7. Brooks Koepka 2,723 3,066 8. Bubba Watson 2,481 3,308 9. Billy Horschel 2,260 3,529 10. Cameron Smith 2,247 3,542 11. Webb Simpson 2,228 3,561 12. Jason Day 2,071 3,718 13. Francesco Molinari 1,992 3,797 14. Phil Mickelson 1,990 3,799 15. Patrick Reed 1,933 3,856 16. Patrick Cantlay 1,861 3,928 17. Rory McIlroy 1,813 3,976 18. Xander Schauffele 1,759 4,030 19. Tommy Fleetwood 1,734 4,055 20. Tiger Woods 1,722 4,067 21. Aaron Wise 1,702 4,087 22. Kevin Na 1,629 4,160 23. Rickie Fowler 1,612 4,177 24. Jon Rahm 1,610 4,179 25. Kyle Stanley 1,564 4,225 26. Paul Casey 1,499 4,290 27. Hideki Matsuyama 1,491 4,298 28. Gary Woodland 1,448 4,341 29. Marc Leishman 1,444 4,345 30. Patton Kizzire 1,432 4,357

FedEx Cup Tour Championship Points

POSITION POINTS 1. 2,000 2. 1,200 3. 760 4. 540 5. 440 6. 400 7. 360 8. 340 9. 320 10. 300 11. 280 12. 260 13. 240 14. 228 15. 220 16. 212 17. 204 18. 196 19. 188 20. 180 21. 172 22. 164 23. 156 24. 148 25. 142 26. 136 27. 130 28. 124 29. 118 30. 112

FedEx Cup Reseed Points