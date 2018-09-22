FedEx Cup Standings: How Tour Championship Impacts Leaderboard

FedEx Cup Standings: How Tour Championship Impacts Leaderboard

  • Updated
fedex cup standings tiger woods

Getty Tiger Woods has jumped up in the FedEx Cup standings.

Figuring out who has a chance to win the FedEx Cup based on the Tour Championship is a bit complicated. The top five golfers in the standings control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake also secures the FedEx Cup. The majority of the field needs some help. Bryson DeChambeau headed into the Tour Championship as the leader but has dug himself a hole in the first two days.

There are two portions of scoring for the final FedEx Cup standings. Golfers are awarded points for their finish at the Tour Championship. The second portion is reseeded points based on where they are in the FedEx standings. The PGA Tour will simplify things for next year as the winner of the Tour Championship will also be the winner of the FedEx Cup. Sports Illustrated broke down how the scoring at East Lake will work starting in 2019.

One of the concerns is essentially handicapping the field for the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake. Instead of everyone starting the first round on the same score, the No. 1 seed starts at 10-under par, with the No. 2 player at 8 under, then 7 under, 6 under and 5 under. The next group of five players are at 4 under, all the way down until the final five players in the 30-man field are at even par.

The goal is to simplify things for fans so when you look at the leaderboard for the Tour Championship, you are looking at the final standings in real time.

”We now [in 2019] have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Chief Operations Officer Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”

For 2018, golf fans will still have to use their calculators to see where each golfer sits in the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s a breakdown of the PGA Tour’s projected FedEx Cup leaderboard after two rounds of the Tour Championship, standings heading into East Lake, the points awarded for the Tour Championship and the reseed points for the top positions in the standings.

FedEx Projected Cup Standings After 2 Rounds

PLAYER PROJECTED POINTS
1. Justin Rose 3800
2. Tiger Woods 2219
3. Bryson DeChambeau 2124
4. Tony Finau 1782
5. Justin Thomas 1715
6. Dustin Johnson 1504
7. Keegan Bradley 1244
8. Billy Horschel 1075
9. Brooks Koepka 1072
10. Rory McIlroy 1032
11. Bubba Watson 964
12. Patrick Cantlay 728
13. Cameron Smith 628
14. Jon Rahm 605
15. Webb Simpson 592
16. Jason Day 548
17. Xander Schauffele 513
18. Rickie Fowler 512
19. Tommy Fleetwood 493
20. Kyle Stanley 491
20. Francesco Molinari 491
22. Phil Mickelson 475
23. Patrick Reed 438
24. Aaron Wise 414
25. Hideki Matsuyama 404
26. Gary Woodland 395
27. Kevin Na 382
28. Paul Casey 359
29. Marc Leishman 288
30. Patton Kizzire 279

FedEx Cup Standings Heading Into Tour Championship

GOLFER POINTS POINTS BEHIND LEAD
1. Bryson DeChambeau 5,789
2. Justin Rose 4,391 1,398
3. Tony Finau 3,479 2,310
4. Dustin Johnson 3,425 2,364
5. Justin Thomas 3,327 2,462
6. Keegan Bradley 2,979 2,810
7. Brooks Koepka 2,723 3,066
8. Bubba Watson 2,481 3,308
9. Billy Horschel 2,260 3,529
10. Cameron Smith 2,247 3,542
11. Webb Simpson 2,228 3,561
12. Jason Day 2,071 3,718
13. Francesco Molinari 1,992 3,797
14. Phil Mickelson 1,990 3,799
15. Patrick Reed 1,933 3,856
16. Patrick Cantlay 1,861 3,928
17. Rory McIlroy 1,813 3,976
18. Xander Schauffele 1,759 4,030
19. Tommy Fleetwood 1,734 4,055
20. Tiger Woods 1,722 4,067
21. Aaron Wise 1,702 4,087
22. Kevin Na 1,629 4,160
23. Rickie Fowler 1,612 4,177
24. Jon Rahm 1,610 4,179
25. Kyle Stanley 1,564 4,225
26. Paul Casey 1,499 4,290
27. Hideki Matsuyama 1,491 4,298
28. Gary Woodland 1,448 4,341
29. Marc Leishman 1,444 4,345
30. Patton Kizzire 1,432 4,357

FedEx Cup Tour Championship Points

POSITION POINTS
1. 2,000
2. 1,200
3. 760
4. 540
5. 440
6. 400
7. 360
8. 340
9. 320
10. 300
11. 280
12. 260
13. 240
14. 228
15. 220
16. 212
17. 204
18. 196
19. 188
20. 180
21. 172
22. 164
23. 156
24. 148
25. 142
26. 136
27. 130
28. 124
29. 118
30. 112

FedEx Cup Reseed Points

POSITION RESEED POINTS
1. 2,000
2. 1,800
3. 1,600
4. 1,440
5. 1,280
6. 1,120
7. 960
8. 800
9. 640
10. 480
11. 384
12. 368
13. 352
14. 336
15. 314
16. 293
17. 272
18. 251
19. 231
20. 219
21. 206
22. 194
23. 182
24. 170
25. 161
26. 151
27. 142
28. 133
29. 124
30. 115

 

  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook