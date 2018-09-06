Jadeveon Clowney ‘of Course’ Wants Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald-Size Deal

Houston Texans talented pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is the next man up when it comes to lucrative defensive contract extensions. After seeing the Los Angeles Rams sign Aaron Donald to an incredible six-year, $135 million deal with $87 million guaranteed, Khalil Mack surpassed that number shortly after.

Following a trade from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, Mack agreed to terms on a six-year, $141 million extension with $90 million guaranteed. And while these monster contracts were being handed out, the Texans defender is now preparing to play the 2018 season under his fifth-year option, which will pay him $12.306 million, per Spotrac.

Following the plethora of deals, Clowney addressed the other contracts, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle revealed, by offering a very level-headed response.

"Timing, it's all about timing in everything about this league, Injuries happen. You get paid at a certain time. You hit the market at the right time. They hold out. They got what they deserve. I think those guys deserve those contracts." — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2018

He proceeded to tell Wilson that he “of course” wants to be paid up there with Donald and Mack.

Jadeveon Clowney on Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald deals: 'I came out with them guys. Of course, I want to be up there with them.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2018

Clowney, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has progressively gotten better throughout his career. After injuries cut his first season short, he’s increased his combined tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks in each season since. This all culminated in Clowney tallying 59 tackles, 14 for loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2017.

While there have been no recent talks surrounding an extension for the 25-year-old, it’s hard to envision the team not doing their all to keep him in town. With that said, the recent deals that were handed out to Donald and Mack make the situation a bit tougher to gauge.