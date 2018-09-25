Jaguars WR Says Blake Bortles Can ‘Most Definitely’ Reach Tom Brady’s Level

We can safely call the recent comments about Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles a “hot take.” In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, Jaguars second-year wideout Dede Westbrook threw his complete and total belief behind Bortles.

In fact, the receiver is so confident in his quarterback that he thinks his future outlook may put him on the same level as future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. And in turn, Westbrook doesn’t love the fact that people believe the Jaguars can’t get to the next level due to the Bortles-Brady comments, as he told Dunne.

When told that most outsiders look at Bortles, then Tom Brady, and conclude the Jaguars will never get over the hump, Westbrook is visibly irritated. “I don’t think that’s a thing,” Westbrook says. “Tom Brady’s great, but he’s been playing football for a really, really, really long time. Who’s to say Blake won’t be that person when he puts that many years in?” You think Bortles can reach that point? “Most definitely. Most definitely.” Wait, Dede. A Brady point? “Facts. Most definitely.”

It’s a bold claim from Westbrook, without question, but there’s something to be said about showing this level of faith in your quarterback.

Obviously, Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL Most Valuable Player. And while Bortles isn’t even in the conversation currently, the 26-year-old has apparently shown something which has those around him buying in.

Bortles’ Future Outlook With Jaguars

It’s hard to pinpoint just how good Bortles will be as the years roll on. After throwing 35 touchdown passes during his second season, the former No. 3 overall pick regressed in year three. His touchdowns dropped to 23 and he saw nearly a 10-point decline in quarterback rating.

In recent years, the Jaguars have been a run-first team, leading to Bortles being asked to do less. He threw for just 3,687 yards last season, but his completion percentage and quarterback rating increased from the season prior. And to start 2018, Bortles has looked strong through three games, posting a personal-best completion percentage (60.7) while throwing five touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The fact Bortles plays with the NFL’s best defense certainly helps, but only time will tell how high his ceiling is. Although, it’s tough to envision it being near Brady’s.

READ NEXT: Patriots’ Tom Brady Ready to ‘Divorce’ Bill Belichick