Jason Hairston Dead: Former 49ers Linebacker Dies at 47

Jason Hairston, a former linebacker with the 49ers and hunting clothing guru, has died at the age of 47. Hairston was the founder of KUIU hunting gear and a friend of Donald Trump Jr. A post on the company’s Instagram page on September 5 said, “We are shocked and saddened to announce the tragic passing of KUIU (pronounced koo-yoo) founder Jason Hairston. His legacy lives on in KUIU’s spirit of relentless innovation.” Jason Hairston’s cause of death has not been revealed. In 2016, his company had sales worth $50 million. Hairston founded the Dixon, California, based company in 2012 following a career in commercial real estate. Hairston got into real estate after his football career ended.

Hairston spent a year playing in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995 under defensive coordinator Pete Carroll in addition to another season playing in Denver. Hairston was a native of Orange County and was a linebacker at UC Davis. He went undrafted into the NFL where he was picked up by the 49ers. Hairston’s life and career were covered in an August 2016 Sports Illustrated feature. That article detailed his college injuries, “damage to his C5 and C6 vertebrae and struggled in football afterward.”

Hairston called time on his football career in 1996. He told Sports Illustrated, “I was struggling after football ended. What is going to be more glorious than running out into Mile High Stadium and playing with John Elway? Even though I was making a lot of money doing commercial real estate, I kept searching for a more meaningful career path forward. I came up with the idea for Sitka and it just felt right. My gut told me to go after Sitka, so I sold everything I had and leveraged everything. I created the entire [mountain hunting] category for the hunting market, which is a humongous market, and since then I realized this is really my gift to the world as far as building brands.”

Hairston told Forbes in March 2017 that his father had been a linebacker with the University of Utah.

In March 2017, Politico reported that Donald Trump Junior had tapped Hairston to work as a liaison between the Interior Department and hunting groups. Hairston told the website at the time, “I’m absolutely going to take the position.” He added that the job offered no salary and that Hairston was planning to remain living in California. White House deputy press secretary is quoted in the same story as saying that no such job offer had been made.” The article notes that Trump Junior and Hairston had been friends since 2015. Politico says that Hairston was in regular contact with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

On August 9, Hairston posted a photo to Instagram showing in him on a hunting trip with the president’s son on August 9:

In February 2016, Trump Jr. tweeted his support for Hairston’s company being featured in a Bloomberg article titled, “A Camouflage Clothing Line Wants to Be Lululemon for Hunters.” That same month, Hairston helped to organize a meeting between Donald Trump and the leaders of various hunting groups. According to Politico, Hairston said Trump “know that [hunting is] not just a sport, that it really is something that’s more meaningful to hunters and how important wildlife and conservation are because of everything Don and Eric have experienced and shared with him… So he’s not just pacifying his kids over this. He understands it and gets it.”

Hairston is survived by his wife, Kirstyn, and their two children, son, Cash, and daughter, Coco. According to Kirstyn Hairston’s LinkedIn page, she is the vice president of KUIU. Jason Hairston told Forbes in 2017 that the company planned to expand into fitness clothing by the spring of 2018.

Among those featured on KUIU’s social media pages, wearing the company’s gear, are Carson Palmer, UFC star Chad Mendes and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland. Palmer told Sports Illustrated about hunting with Hairston and KUIU saying, “I love to hunt and I love their stuff. It’s the best I’ve found. There’s nothing more important than being warm and dry. And his stuff has held up extremely well.”

A Men’s Journal report said that Metallica’s James Hetfield occasionally uses a guitar with the KUIU logo emblazoned while Kid Rock has a similar logo on a piano. The same article lists Joe Rogan as a fan of the brand.

In an interview with Forbes, Hairston was asked about what advice he would give to entrepreneurs, he said, “Your biggest dreams are possible. Find what you truly love. Become an absolute expert in this, and you can build a career or business. You will never reach your full potential both in life and in business unless you do what you love. Most people use fear to come up with the reasons they should not chase their dreams. Instead, use fear to motivate you to work harder and prepare more. Then, these dreams will happen.”

