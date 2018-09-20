Jets vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Jets (1-1) look to bounce back as the Cleveland Browns (0-1-1) aim to finally earn a win when the two collide on Thursday Night Football.

Preview

Through two weeks, Cleveland is cursed. The Browns have played well in each game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints – playoff teams last season – but have managed a tie and heartbreaking, last-minute loss.

In Week 1, kicker Zane Gonzales, who was waived by the team this week, missed a field goal at the end of overtime. In Week 2, Gonzalez missed the extra point that would’ve given Cleveland a 19-18 lead in New Orleans. Drew Brees and company managed to work themselves into field range to beat Cleveland at the end, so the game would’ve still ended in heartbreak, but Gonzalez did himself no favors.

Despite two excruciatingly tough losses, the Browns remain optimistic. Tyrod Taylor has played mostly well, but may be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is questionable for Week 3 with a knee injury. In addition to Landy, the organization finally gave up on wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was traded to the New England Patriots for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Sam Darnold had a rough time in his first career home start. He completed 25 of his 41 passes for 334 yards – first career 300-yard game – but threw two interceptions vs. one touchdown.

The first of Darnold’s two interceptions in the first quarter interception gave Miami a short field, which led to a Kenyan Drake touchdown. The Dolphins eventually took a 20-0 lead into halftime, after the Jets botched a drive at the end of the first half that resulted in no points. New York held suit in the second half, but dug too deep of a hole thanks to three turnovers and lost 20-12; Darnold’s second interception came in the back of the endzone after Terrelle Pryor misplayed where the football would go.

Running back Isaiah Crowell gets a matchup against his former team. In two games this season for the Jets, Crowell has 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns, while being in a timeshare with eight-year veteran Bilal Powell.

Both defenses have performed well through two weeks, so Thursday should be a relatively close, low-scoring game. The Browns are led by defensive lineman Myles Garrett, and the Jets by safety Jamal Adams.