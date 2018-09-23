WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Takes Him Out of the Game

Jimmy G just got CRUSHED. (No flag) pic.twitter.com/BUC9nSmhMW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 23, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo ran into the Kansas City Chiefs defense while running the football toward the end zone in Sunday’s game. Garoppolo was seen down on the field, clearly in a good deal of pain. Garoppolo was able to walk off the field but was later carted to the locker room where he was being looked at by the 49ers medical staff.

“It appears the #49ers medical staff is looking at Jimmy Garoppolo left leg,” tweeted Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “Jimmy Garoppolo sustained knee injury. He just passed me in a cart on way to #49ers locker room. He was visibly upset,” Maiocco tweeted.

Several fans have been speculating on what might have happened to Garoppolo, many thinking that he may have torn his ACL. At this time, however, there has not been an official update from the 49ers organization.

Updates to follow.

READ NEXT: Does Jimmy Garoppolo Have a Girlfriend?