Kate Rose, Justin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Rose is one of the best golfers in the world and his wife, Kate Rose, has been by his side for nearly two decades to see it all unfold. Justin and Kate are proud parents of two children: Leo and Charlotte. The couple also works together in giving back through the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation.

Justin is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, but his family moved to England when he was five years old. Kate and Justin now call Orlando, Florida home. The couple got married in 2006 during a rare period when Justin had a few weeks off between tournaments.

“I was always going to be happy about getting married no matter what – but I have to admit that the wedding champagne will be tasting that bit sweeter,” Justin explained to The Telegraph in 2006.

1. The Couple Met When Kate Was Working at IMG

According to The Sun, Kate and Justin met when she was an assistant at IMG. The couple began dating in 2000, and Kate became a regular at PGA tournaments. Competition is nothing new for Kate, who is a former gymnast and graduated from Sussex. Kate keeps it simple when describing herself on her Twitter bio.

“Wife to Justin, Mum to Leo and Lottie, el presidente for our new Foundation to help feed and educate children in need,” Kate notes on Twitter.

2. Justin & Kate Have 2 Children: Leo & Charlotte

When Justin is not on the golf course, he enjoys helping Kate raise their two children: Leo and Charlotte. Despite Justin’s success as a golfer, it sounds like their son Leo does not plan to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Justin spoke with the Telegraph about his son’s unique aspirations.

It’s a concern, how you navigate through your life and the successes that have come with it, while not spoiling your children. Initially, when Leo was two or three, I was keen for him to play golf and, who knows, follow in my footsteps if he was good at it. He’s shown no aptitude for golf whatsoever, he finds it tedious beyond belief. In a way it’s good, because I see with Leo that he is already trying to forge his own way in the world. I asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up and he said, ‘I want to be Leo Rose’. That’s quite cool, being your own man at eight.

3. Kate Owns a Racehorse Named Master Merion

Golf isn’t the only sport the family is involved in thanks to Kate’s ownership stake in the racehorse, Master Merion. According to Blood Horse, Master Merion was originally purchased for $77,763 back in 2015. The horse raced in the Hunt Cup at Royal Scot, one of England’s marquee races.

Master Merion has raced 13 times and has four victories. Master Merion has career earnings of $368,050 thanks to 10 top-three finishes. USA Today breaks down the horse’s name that is a nod to Justin.

Did you catch that name though? Master Merion. Why is that significant? Well, back in 2013, Rose won the U.S. Open … at Merion Golf Club. He mastered Merion.

4. Justin Gifted Kate the Horse as a 40th Birthday Present

Justin was looking for creative gift ideas for his wife’s 40th birthday. His caddie nudged him towards buying a share of a horse for Kate. Daily Mail explained how the couple got involved in horse racing.

Rose is a long-time racing fan. His interest was further stoked by his caddie Mark Fulcher. And when Rose came to dream up an appropriate gift for Kate’s 40th birthday the light-bulb moment flashed a horse into his head. A near neighbour of theirs in the Bahamas is Viviene Day, daughter of leading owner Derrick Smith. One idea led to another, and suddenly Kate and Viviene were co-owners of the horse ridden on Wednesday by Ryan Moore to finish 12th of 30 runners. ‘Two owners and one hanger-on,’ said Rose of his appearance alongside Viviene and Kate, insisting: ‘The name of the horse had nothing to do with me. It was Kate’s idea.’

5. The Couple Founded the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation to Help Young People in Need

The couple founded the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, which focuses on youth programs centered around nutrition and education. The foundation has several different programs, including teaming up with Blessings in a Backpack to fight childhood hunger in their adopted home of Orlando.

“This program is very close to our hearts because Kate and I know Blessings in a Backpack fills a crucial void for children who might otherwise go hungry,” Justin explained on the foundation website. “I can’t expect to play good golf if I’m not properly nourished so how can we expect kids to go a full weekend without enough to eat and then be able to focus on learning the next school week.”

