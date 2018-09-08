Kevin Durant Won’t Start on Klay Thompson’s Future Big3 Team

The Golden State Warriors technically have a “big five,” or “fantastic five,” or whatever they want to be called at this point. The starting lineup of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins is terrifying on paper and should wreak havoc on the NBA this season.

But for Thompson, he’s thinking about life after the NBA. Sort of.

As Bleacher Report revealed, Thompson posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Luke Walton, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady, with the caption “future @thebig3 champs.” And when Durant responded, Thompson decided to allow him to join the squad, but only as a substitute who shoots jump shots.

Someone let Ice Cube know that @KlayThompson got next 😅 pic.twitter.com/EfdQvaoCkB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2018

Obviously, Thompson is fed up with playing second (or third) fiddle to Durant. That’s probably not actually true at all, as the duo seem to have forged a pretty solid friendship and whatever they’re doing has worked just fine for the Warriors. Golden State has won three of the last four championships (two with Durant) and don’t seem to be slowing down at all.

On a more serious note, even if this were to really happen in the future, it’s a pretty impressive Big3 team. Although, they don’t have a ton of size, because this would either leave Walton or Anthony playing center, which doesn’t exactly sound like a recipe for success.

