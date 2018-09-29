WATCH: Lakers, LeBron James Gift Snoop Dogg With Authentic Jersey

Receiving a jersey of your favorite team or favorite player is a great feeling. But imagine getting an authentic jersey directly from the team? Or better yet, maybe even the best player on the planet. That has to be just a bit of a different type of special feeling.

This is exactly what happened to Snoop Dogg, as he posted a video of the authentic LeBron James Lakers jersey he was sent on social media.

Welcome to LA @kingjames 💜💛 thank you for the jersey neffew ! Now let’s go get that championship 🏆 time to #StartTheShow @lakers pic.twitter.com/SXuuRgAPON — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 29, 2018

In the video, the rapper/actor reads the words written on the box, which state: “You are one of 23. We’re ready to start the show, are you? See you soon.” He goes no to dunk after putting on the jersey and jokes that it gave him “magical powers.”

It’s unknown exactly who sent the jersey, but based on his caption on the Twitter post, it seems James played a role in it. The 14-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player opted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency this offseason and head to Los Angeles.

Apparently, Snoop Dogg is one of the many Lakers fans out there who are eyeing a championship in the very near future, and possibly even this season.

