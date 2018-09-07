LISTEN: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Rap Song ‘It Ain’t Easy’ Leaks

NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant are doing it all. Aside from being dominant on the basketball court, the duo apparently can also create music. As Bleacher Report’s Kyle Newport first brought to light, the current Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors stars collaborated on a rap song called ‘It Ain’t Easy’.

Enjoy the recently-leaked song, which was posted on SoundCloud:

The duo created the song during the 2011 NBA lockout, which came when James was still with the Miami Heat and Durant was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s actually not a bad listen, and highlights the career of the two players, including Durant talking about haters and saying he feels like “the world is Skip Bayless and I’m LeBron James.”

Since this is the only song we’ve heard from these two since 2011, it’s probably a safe bet that this was both the start and end of their rap careers.