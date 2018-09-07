LOOK: Antonio Brown Shows Support for Le’Veon Bell During Holdout

While the frustration has built over Le’Veon Bell’s holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems he has at least one teammate in his corner. After offensive linemen Ramon Foster and Maurkice Pouncey spoke on their frustration about Bell’s holdout, it was star wide receiver Antonio Brown who backed his teammate.

This is the first we’ve heard of any of Bell’s Steelers teammates openly showing their support for the running back. The previous comments were specifically strong from Foster, as Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed.

More Ramon Foster on Bell: “He’s making 7 times what I make twice as much as Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

Brown and Bell have been teammates since the 2013 season. Since the year Bell joined the team, Brown has never had a season with less than 1,284 yards or eight touchdowns. The Steelers have also had double-digit wins in each of the past four years as well.