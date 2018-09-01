Oregon vs Bowling Green Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

No. 23 Oregon begins life with its third different head coach in the last three seasons on Saturday night, as the Ducks play host to Bowling Green at Autzen Stadium.

Preview

After Willie Taggart bolted to Florida State following less than a full season as Oregon’s head coach, Mario Cristobal has been tasked with returning the Ducks to elite status after three single-digit-win seasons in a row.

“We certainly feel that we’re coming off a very productive and successful training camp. We feel like there’s a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm surrounding our program and our players,” Cristobal said. “We certainly invest in doing a lot of the things necessary to take that next step as a program; from a disciplinary standpoint as it relates to penalties, from a strength and conditioning standpoint.”

Fortunately for Cristobal, his job is a lot easier with quarterback Justin Herbert as his disposal.

Herbert, who missed a chunk of last season with a broken collarbone, played seven full games. In those games, he completed 66.7 percent of his throws for 1,897 yards (9.6 YPA), 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding another 176 yards and four scores on the ground. Oregon averaged 49.7 points in his seven full games–and 15.0 points without him. The quality of competition in those games has something to do with that massive discrepancy, but it’s still an indicator of Herbert’s importance.

If Herbert, who is regarded by many as the top NFL QB prospect for 2019, can stay healthy and consistent, the Ducks should be an offensive force.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, won just two games last year and has really struggled under Mike Jinks, but Cristobal isn’t taking the Falcons for granted.

“Where they pose a problem for you is they get the ball down the field in a hurry. They stretch the field,” he said. “You know they have a little bit of the air-raid mentality, and their receivers can stretch the field. They’re big, they’re tall, they’re athletic, they’ve got good balance and body control, and they’ve shown that they can make big plays. They have a lot of big-play capability.”

Still, Oregon should ultimately roll pretty easily at home–the Ducks are favored by 32.