WATCH: Cam Newton Takes Huge Hit, Scuffle Breaks Out After

Carolina Panthers fans were up in arms after quarterback Cam Newton took a huge hit from Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. It came as Newton attempted to slide after taking off to run and Kazee hit the quarterback directly in the head.

Via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman:

#Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected after a very late hit on #Panthers QB Cam Newton. Newton went to the medical tent.pic.twitter.com/OdL1x3yAOb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2018

As Kleiman pointed out, Kazee was ejected after the play was reviewed by officials. Here’s a slightly longer look at the video, which features a Panthers wide receiver coming in after and starting the scuffle by shoving Kazee, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

While Newton was down in obvious pain, he did get up shortly after and remained in the game. After the big hit, the Panthers were able to find the end zone just six plays later on a five-yard touchdown pass from Newton to wide receiver Jarius Wright.

Following the touchdown drive, Newton had led the Panthers to a 10-3 lead while completing 7-of-10 passes for 55 yards and the one touchdown. It was obviously a scary moment for Panthers fans, but Newton is seemingly fine and will remain in the game.

Kazee will almost certainly hear from the league about this hit, especially considering he got ejected. A fine is all but a sure thing for the Falcons safety replacing injured starter Keanu Neal, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

